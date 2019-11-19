{{featured_button_text}}

With winter steadily approaching, there are weather-specific precautions and measures that local public agencies need to take.

In the case of the Shell Rock River and Wilkinson Pioneer Park Greenbelts that means closures, for the season, for certain kinds of traffic.

Effective Dec. 3, the two greenbelts extending from 295th Street to County Road B30 will officially close to motorized traffic, including ATVs and UTVs.

According to Cerro Gordo County Outdoor Recreation Area Manager Todd Hansen, the roadways may close earlier if weather conditions change or significant snowfall occurs.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Although roadways will be closed to motorized traffic, hiking, biking and horseback riding will still be permitted (as will snowmobiling on the designated trail once there is enough snow cover). 

Then the greenbelts will reopen, tentatively, in May 2020. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board. 

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Our Environment: Fall 2019

Stay in tune with the land you live on. Healthy lives depend on healthy ecosystems. Here are our environmentally related stories from autumn of 2019.

Photo1
Lee-wire
AP

Photo1

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

In this 2007 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an interior least tern hatchling sits with other eggs in a nest on an island …

Lots of good terns: Bird ready to fly off endangered list
Lee-wire
AP

Lots of good terns: Bird ready to fly off endangered list

  • SETH BORENSTEIN Associated Press
  • 0

A tiny Midwestern bird is ready to fly off the endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday will propose taking the interior population of the least tern off the list as conservationists and advocacy groups hail the long-trek migrating bird's recovery as an environmental success story. The least tern was hurt by the damming of major rivers and by hunting for feathers for hats and was listed as endangered in 1985, but the population has increased tenfold to 18,000.

+3
Heritage and Century Farms recognized

Heritage and Century Farms recognized

  • Iowa Department of Agriculture
  • 0

The Iowa Department of Agriculture recognized Heritage and Century Farm families during a ceremony at the 2019 Iowa State Fair, including nine…

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments