With winter steadily approaching, there are weather-specific precautions and measures that local public agencies need to take.
In the case of the Shell Rock River and Wilkinson Pioneer Park Greenbelts that means closures, for the season, for certain kinds of traffic.
Effective Dec. 3, the two greenbelts extending from 295th Street to County Road B30 will officially close to motorized traffic, including ATVs and UTVs.
According to Cerro Gordo County Outdoor Recreation Area Manager Todd Hansen, the roadways may close earlier if weather conditions change or significant snowfall occurs.
Although roadways will be closed to motorized traffic, hiking, biking and horseback riding will still be permitted (as will snowmobiling on the designated trail once there is enough snow cover).
Then the greenbelts will reopen, tentatively, in May 2020. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board.
