ALLISON – A Shell Rock man has been sentenced to probation in a 2016 crash that killed two of his passengers.
Matthew James DeWitt, 47, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years of probation, in Butler County District Court in Allison on Monday, according to court officials. The judge also ordered him to pay $150,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors had asked to impose the prison time.
Authorities said Matthew DeWitt was driving a Ford F-150 pickup pulling a trailer on County Road C-33 near Clarksville around 5:10 p.m. Oct. 27, 2016, when the truck veered off the roadway and slammed into a culvert.
His brother, 41-year-old Jeffrey Joe DeWitt of Shell Rock, and Andrew John Baker, 28, of Waverly, died of their injuries. Matthew DeWitt was also injured in the collision.
A blood test showed a blood-alcohol level of .075 and the presence of marijuana, according to court records state.
Matthew DeWitt was charged in April 2017 with first-offense operating while intoxicated and two counts of homicide by vehicle while under the influence.
In May 2018, he pleaded to amended charges of a single count of homicide by vehicle by reckless driving as part of a plea.
