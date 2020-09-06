Sheffield Mickey Mouse story documentary gets California screening

Maahs also helped film and record audio during interviews. He shot publicity photos in and around Sheffield and Dougherty. The effort, brainchild of Jack Lindquist, Disney’s vice president for publicity at the time, garnered worldwide media attention and touched off a three-day community celebration in Sheffield that involved residents and an estimated 20,000 visitors who descended upon the area.

Johnson and a host of BVU digital media students spent four years collecting news stories, doing background work, and recording/editing current interviews of the participants for the documentary, which premiered in March 2019 at BVU and then at Chapman University in Orange, California.

“The first time we viewed the documentary was in Los Angeles,” Zach Schmidt says. “I was extremely happy with the way it turned out. Naturally, we had some concerns in handing off two to three years of our work to another group of younger BVU students. They did a great job in finishing it.”

Zach and Chelsey Schmidt played roles in the development of “Growing Magic.” Zach remembers gathering information and working to develop the story. Chelsey was interning at BVU’s Office of Marketing and Communications in the summer of 2015 when Johnson, during a lunch in his office, mentioned the possibility of beginning work on the project.