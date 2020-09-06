Sheffield Mickey Mouse story documentary gets California screening

Three former North Iowans' work on a documentary that captured a bit of Disney magic here has paid off.
Zach and Chelsey (Goetz) Schmidt and Cooper Maahs, who helped produce documentary, “Growing Magic: The Mickey Mouse Cornfield Story,” have been invited to attend and screen the film at the 2020 Ag & Art Film Festival in Napa Valley, California, Sept. 10-13.
All three are graduates of Buena Vista University.
Zach, a native of Northwood and a 2012 graduate of Northwood-Kensett High School, works for Hulu, while Chelsey, who was raised in Lakota and graduated in 2012 from North Central Kossuth High School, works for Zoo Digital, which does projects for Hulu, Netflix, Disney, and more.
Maahs, a 2019 BVU graduate from Johnston, is a freelancer based in Los Angeles.
In 1988, there was a mile-wide Mickey Mouse silhouette planted in a corn field between Sheffield and Dougherty. It was Minnie Mouse's birthday card for Mickey's 60th birthday.
Twenty-seven years later, 10 BVU students worked together on an out-of-class extracurricular project to tell the story of the Sheffield Mickey Mouse cornfield and Disney Day.
“Cooper was one of the ‘Founding Fathers’ of this documentary,” says Jerry Johnson, BVU assistant professor of digital media. “I remember Cooper being in the middle of a cornfield near Sheffield going up and down the rows with our jib, getting footage.”
Maahs also helped film and record audio during interviews. He shot publicity photos in and around Sheffield and Dougherty. The effort, brainchild of Jack Lindquist, Disney’s vice president for publicity at the time, garnered worldwide media attention and touched off a three-day community celebration in Sheffield that involved residents and an estimated 20,000 visitors who descended upon the area.
Johnson and a host of BVU digital media students spent four years collecting news stories, doing background work, and recording/editing current interviews of the participants for the documentary, which premiered in March 2019 at BVU and then at Chapman University in Orange, California.
“The first time we viewed the documentary was in Los Angeles,” Zach Schmidt says. “I was extremely happy with the way it turned out. Naturally, we had some concerns in handing off two to three years of our work to another group of younger BVU students. They did a great job in finishing it.”
Zach and Chelsey Schmidt played roles in the development of “Growing Magic.” Zach remembers gathering information and working to develop the story. Chelsey was interning at BVU’s Office of Marketing and Communications in the summer of 2015 when Johnson, during a lunch in his office, mentioned the possibility of beginning work on the project.
“We went to visit Judy Pitzenberger, and she laid out the historical artifacts as we talked with her family,” says Chelsey, remembering the Ted and Judy Pitzenberger family, who planted corn and oats on the tract that rose to life that summer.
The work resulted in real-life experience for the Schmidts. They were residing in Los Angeles in 2018 and assisted Johnson when he ventured west to interview former Disneyland executive Troy Lindquist, son of Jack Lindquist.
And now, they’ll join forces again in Vacaville, California, to represent their BVU at the Ag & Art Film Festival, which celebrates agriculture and art through storytelling and cinema.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!