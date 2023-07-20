"Wild. Wishful. Worthy."

That's how Allison Dhabalt describes her newest venture, She Blooms Flower Farm. The roadside stand selling hand-tied bouquets from her flower garden is a dream come true for someone who has spent most of her professional career working in radiology.

"Yeah, it's dark down there. It's nice to be up with the sun and feel it on you as you're working," Dhabalt says. She's become an early riser, something she never expected, but blooms last longer and are prettier when they're harvested in the cool, early mornings.

Of course, flowers don't just arrange themselves. Once the choices have been made and the most perfect, brilliant buds and blooms selected, they must be trimmed, tied and watered.

Dhabalt uses an honor system for sales that makes it easy to grab a spray of flowers for yourself or a loved one. Husband, Ryan Dhabalt, is owner of Redline Concrete in Mason City, and he and his crew built a sturdy and attractive roadside stand to display the daily harvest.

"I get the flowers out in the mornings, and then I usually do a Facebook Live so people can see what's available. There's a She Blooms Instagram page, too. It's an honor system, and I just ask if you take the last flowers, turn the sign to 'Fresh Out,'" said Dhabalt.

The stand is just off the west side of U.S. Highway 65, south of Mason City. Dhabalt says people often stop by on their way in or out of town to gather a cheerful bundle of flowers.

The beds were laid last fall and planted carefully with seedlings raised in the basement. There was anticipation and a little worry as plants spread and grew, but buds opened right on time, and Dhabalt has now been selling flowers for two weeks.

"I'm at a point in my life where I just want to say yes to opportunities like this. It was something I wanted, and so I took the steps," said Dhabalt. "It has absolutely been a learning process, but I've had incredible support from online communities and the Strasheims of Twisted River Farms. Of course, my family and the Redline crew. I'm grateful. Just grateful."

The 1,200-square-foot garden grows over 20 varieties of flowers that can be arranged for bouquets. She hopes to add a perennial bed this year. "I don't think it's going to be a hard sell with my husband. It's less to mow each time," she said with a laugh.

"I think sometimes people are afraid to do the things they want to do. I'm ready to say 'yes' to new ideas and try new things. it's growth," Dhabalt said.