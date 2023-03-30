Severe weather is being forecast for the area Friday, with the possibility for high winds, hail and tornadoes. Be prepared with the information and items you and your family may need in a disaster.

There are a number of things to consider when preparing for a disaster. Generally, one should consider:

How will I get emergency warnings? Outdoor warning systems are designed to be heard outdoors only. They warn you when to seek shelter. Do not rely on outdoor sirens for weather warnings when inside. Weather radio, local radio and television can give you up-to-date information. Ninety of Iowa's 99 counties use the Alert Iowa emergency notification system. It is an opt-in system that allows you to choose the alerts you receive. Programmable weather radios can be operated on electric current or battery power. Choose one that offers both power sources for accurate information during an event.

What is the plan for shelter or evacuation? Disasters and emergency situations can take many forms. Some may require evacuation of your home or business, while others may require you to shelter in place. Have an emergency kit ready for either scenario and know not only the route you will take, but your eventual meeting place if you are separated from or not at the same location as your family or household.

How will I contact my family? In some emergency situations, cell service will not available. Make arrangements ahead of time for ways to contact family and friends, especially for the elderly or disabled. Satellite phone service is available from some phone providers and does not require cell towers for use. If you do not have access, have a safe meeting place and a plan to reach it.

Do I have what I need? The Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management office's website recommends an emergency supply kit containing the following items:

Water and non-perishable food for each person for 3-5 days.

First aid kit.

Battery-operated flashlight and radio, and extra batteries for each.

Extra clothing and bedding (including shoes).

Personal hygiene items.

Specialty items such as prescription medications, baby formula, diapers and pet supplies.

Plates, cups, utensils and a can opener.

Copies of important documents such as driver’s licenses, birth certificates, insurance policies and financial information.

"The most important thing is getting those warnings. There are lots of ways to stay on top of emergency information, especially weather information. We've got apps for the phone, radio, tv, weather radio and outdoor warning systems. Sign up for Alert Iowa, watch for updates on our Facebook and Twitter pages or follow the Weather Service," says Eric Whipple, coordinator for Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency.

Whipple watches the National Weather Service closely for details on the upcoming storm. Spring thunderstorms can cause localized damage as well as widespread emergency situations. When high winds are predicted, secure outdoor items such as garbage cans, umbrellas and outdoor toys to prevent injury.

