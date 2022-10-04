Sentencing delayed for plaza shooter

A sentencing hearing for a Chicago man who shot and killed a man in Mason City on the Federal Plaza in October 2021 has been delayed.

The hearing for 26-year-old Jelani Armon Faulk, originally scheduled for Tuesday in Cerro Gordo District Court, was continued because the judge assigned to the case was unavailable to preside over the matter at that time. The hearing had not been rescheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

As part of the plea agreement, Faulk admits he shot and killed 35-year-old Christopher Tucker in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2021.

Faulk was originally charged with first-degree murder, but ultimately pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as a repeat offender, interference with official acts while displaying a firearm as a repeat offender and possession of a firearm as a felon as a repeat offender.

The prosecution and defense are recommending 15-year prison sentences on each count. Each count has a mandatory minimum sentence of three years. Faulk may be ordered by the judge to serve the sentences consecutively or concurrently.

Mason City Police Officer Noah Friese was in the area of the Federal Plaza at the time when he heard shots fired and ran to the scene, according to the a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene on State Street, Friese saw several people running toward him and ordered them to the ground. Faulk did not comply and instead raised a weapon at Friese, according to court documents. Friese shot Faulk several times, injuring him. Faulk was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

A review of the incident by the state Department of Criminal Investigation found Friese was justified in the shooting, a finding backed up by Winnebago County Attorney Kelsey Beenken, who reviewed the incident at the request of Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen. The judge on the case at the time, Rustin Davenport, later ordered both findings removed from the DCI and local law enforcement websites after Faulk's attorney argued in a motion that details in those reports were inaccurate and could bias a potential jury.