Senior sunrise to sunset celebration honors Osage Class of 2020

While this year had to look a little different due to COVID-19, students still got to enjoy breakfast with a small group of friends and take pictures. Students signed up for time slots in the morning so that small groups of students could eat breakfast and take photos together.

The students usually get to take photos with Sletten, and the only difference this year was that instead of shaking his hand, they took the photos standing six feet apart. The groups of students rotated between their turn for breakfast and their turn for pictures so that there was never too many people in one space.

They practiced walking across the stage in preparation for the graduation ceremony, which this year will be held on June 21 on a date when the school board is hoping people will be able to gather in large groups again. This year, students wore their caps and gowns and the practice session was recorded in case the actual ceremony still can't happen by June 21.

Senior Zoe Wynohrad said the morning was an emotional one for her.