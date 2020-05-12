Senior sunrise to sunset celebration honors Osage Class of 2020

The end of their senior year definitely isn’t a normal one, but the Osage Class of 2020 still had a “last day of school” to celebrate.
May 8 was the seniors’ last day of continuous learning and it was full of activities.
The last weeks of school for seniors are usually jam-packed with activities, but this year, due to the fact that they hadn't been in the school building in over a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they got to do many of the activities they would've done throughout their last couple weeks all in one day.
These activities included walking the halls for the last time, having their sign-off sheets signed by their teachers, and getting to the senior breakfast.
“It was definitely awesome getting back in the school for the first time in eight weeks (and) getting to see a lot of the teachers who came to wish us farewell,” said senior Matt Olson, who will be going to the University of Northern Iowa in the fall to major in business teaching.
The day started with a Sunrise Senior Breakfast. This is usually a big Osage High School tradition where seniors get to eat a breakfast sponsored by the school’s staff and faculty. They also get to take photos with the school board’s president Rick Sletten. This year, the photos were donated by First Citizens Bank.
While this year had to look a little different due to COVID-19, students still got to enjoy breakfast with a small group of friends and take pictures. Students signed up for time slots in the morning so that small groups of students could eat breakfast and take photos together.
The students usually get to take photos with Sletten, and the only difference this year was that instead of shaking his hand, they took the photos standing six feet apart. The groups of students rotated between their turn for breakfast and their turn for pictures so that there was never too many people in one space.
They practiced walking across the stage in preparation for the graduation ceremony, which this year will be held on June 21 on a date when the school board is hoping people will be able to gather in large groups again. This year, students wore their caps and gowns and the practice session was recorded in case the actual ceremony still can't happen by June 21.
Senior Zoe Wynohrad said the morning was an emotional one for her.
"Before I even left my house, I was already about to cry because I had to say goodbye to my mom and that was just emotional because it was weird because I was going to graduate and my mom was in her pajamas," Wynohrad said. "So that was just a weird, nontraditional thing. But once I got to the school it was super fun. I got to see people – not really talk to them – but I still got to see them and say hi, which was cool because I hadn't gotten to do that for a few months."
May 8 was a day dedicated entirely to the students. The evening was spent with students sitting around the school campus in lawn chairs 10 feet apart as community members drove by honking and celebrating the seniors’ accomplishments.
“I think that was my favorite part of the day just because we were all together and the support from the community was just insane,” Wynohrad said. “As cold as it was, it wasn’t miserable because we got to see everyone that we’ve known for the past however many years we’ve lived here.”
According to Osage School District's Superintendent Barb Schwamman, community members waited an hour in line to congratulate the students. She says the district is very grateful for the community's support.
"It was pretty overwhelming how many cars actually came to say goodbye,” Olson said. “I don’t think anybody was really expecting that many people. I think that my parents said they were lined up for 45 minutes just waiting to get there. So yeah, for a small community like Osage it was definitely overwhelming how much support we had.”
The night concluded with fireworks that were provided by Flashing Thunder Fireworks.
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
