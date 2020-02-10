Senate passes 2.1 percent increase in K-12 education funding

DES MOINES — Majority Senate Republicans pushed ahead Monday with their plan to increase base state aid for K-12 public schools by 2.1 percent next fiscal year — a position that put them at odds with Gov. Kim Reynolds, House Republicans and legislative Democrats.

Senators voted 31-17 along party lines to approve Senate File 2142, a bill that will provide foundational state funding for Iowa’s 327 school districts effective July 1. The Senate level was lower than the 2.5 percent recommended by the governor and supported by House Republicans — who planned to take up their version Tuesday.

“We’re still working on two different numbers. In the Senate Republican caucus, we want to make sure that whatever amount of money we give is predictable, it’s reliable and it’s sustainable money,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny. “We’re going to fully fund every single dollar that we have promised.”

Whitver said the Republicans in the two chambers are about $15 million apart. Whatever they decide on K-12 funding as the first priority passed during the 2020 session will affect how much state revenue can be committed to other fiscal 2021 budget areas.