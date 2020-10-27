 Skip to main content
Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield in Clear Lake to talk COVID, jobs
Greenfield 1

Theresa Greenfield, democratic challenger to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, visits with South Shore Donut Co. owners John and Whitney Mixdorf during a campaign stop in Clear Lake on Tuesday.

A week out from Election Day, Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield has been on a "Jobs That Need to Get Done" tour through the state of Iowa.

On Tuesday afternoon, that venture took Greenfield to South Shore Donut Co. in Clear Lake where she talked with owners John and Whitney Mixdorf about the pandemic and how their business has been impacted.

"How is it going during COVID?" Greenfield asked near the beginning of their discussion. 

"It's been tough. We're down about 25 percent, but we'll make it because I'm stubborn," Whitney Mixdorf told Greenfield.

She said that she's particularly worried about what business will be like in the wintertime when Clear Lake is already slower because of a lack of tourists. Greenfield responded by sharing an anecdote about meeting a cleaning business owner in Fort Dodge who she said will have to shut down after the first of the year because of the pandemic.

As a follow up, Greenfield then asked what's one thing the Mixdorfs would like her to roll up her sleeves to do and get to work on if she defeats Republican incumbent Joni Ernst. 

"Keeping people in Iowa," Whitney Mixdorf said right away. "Having people (who) live here and want to support our businesses year round."

From there, the conversation pivoted to daycare (Greenfield asked who it was in the area, Mixdorf said they could use more) and mental health. On the latter, Greenfield said that the state "just doesn't have the resources for mental health."

At present time, the Real Clear Politics polling average shows Greenfield with just a 1.8 point lead over Ernst with Ernst actually being up one point in two of the most recent polls.

