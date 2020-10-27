Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield in Clear Lake to talk COVID, jobs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said that she's particularly worried about what business will be like in the wintertime when Clear Lake is already slower because of a lack of tourists. Greenfield responded by sharing an anecdote about meeting a cleaning business owner in Fort Dodge who she said will have to shut down after the first of the year because of the pandemic.

As a follow up, Greenfield then asked what's one thing the Mixdorfs would like her to roll up her sleeves to do and get to work on if she defeats Republican incumbent Joni Ernst.

"Keeping people in Iowa," Whitney Mixdorf said right away. "Having people (who) live here and want to support our businesses year round."

From there, the conversation pivoted to daycare (Greenfield asked who it was in the area, Mixdorf said they could use more) and mental health. On the latter, Greenfield said that the state "just doesn't have the resources for mental health."