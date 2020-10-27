Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield in Clear Lake to talk COVID, jobs

A week out from Election Day, Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield has been on a "Jobs That Need to Get Done" tour through the state of Iowa.
On Tuesday afternoon, that venture took Greenfield to South Shore Donut Co. in Clear Lake where she talked with owners John and Whitney Mixdorf about the pandemic and how their business has been impacted.
"How is it going during COVID?" Greenfield asked near the beginning of their discussion.
"It's been tough. We're down about 25 percent, but we'll make it because I'm stubborn," Whitney Mixdorf told Greenfield.
Support Local Journalism
She said that she's particularly worried about what business will be like in the wintertime when Clear Lake is already slower because of a lack of tourists. Greenfield responded by sharing an anecdote about meeting a cleaning business owner in Fort Dodge who she said will have to shut down after the first of the year because of the pandemic.
As a follow up, Greenfield then asked what's one thing the Mixdorfs would like her to roll up her sleeves to do and get to work on if she defeats Republican incumbent Joni Ernst.
"Keeping people in Iowa," Whitney Mixdorf said right away. "Having people (who) live here and want to support our businesses year round."
From there, the conversation pivoted to daycare (Greenfield asked who it was in the area, Mixdorf said they could use more) and mental health. On the latter, Greenfield said that the state "just doesn't have the resources for mental health."
At present time, the Real Clear Politics polling average shows Greenfield with just a 1.8 point lead over Ernst with Ernst actually being up one point in two of the most recent polls.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.