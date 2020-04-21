Sen. Joni Ernst talks small business aid, domestic abuse during chamber Q & A

"The pandemic is horrible but it really has brought to life some of the struggles we have in rural America and people are starting to understand why this is so important to us."

Along with the broader health topic of added funding for rural hospitals, another participant in the meeting wanted to raise concern about the mental health issues being exacerbated during this time of social distancing and self-quarantining.

Crisis Intervention Services Executive Director Mary J. Ingham informed Ernst that her organization had seen increased calls in the past month and Ingham worried about the ability to address those concerns.

"Our concern is the ability to continue to meet ongoing needs," Ingham said. "We’re able to meet the current need but I don’t know how we’re going to meet that surge."

Ernst, who is a survivor of abuse herself, affirmed her commitment to the issue especially during a time like right now.