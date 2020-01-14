Sen. Grassley proud of (and surprised by) grandson's ascent

The elder Grassley, who served 16 years in the Iowa House before being elected to Congress in 1974, was on hand Monday to watch 36-year-old Pat Grassley installed as speaker of the House after 14 years.

“Yeah, he was willing to try. I never tried,” Sen. Grassley said Monday about his grandson’s rise in leadership. “Maybe that was my shortcoming.”

Both Grassleys were chairmen of the Appropriations Committee, “but he also bragged to you that he got to be chairman of the Appropriations Committee in nine years, and it took me 15 years,” Sen. Grassley told reporters.

Grassley is proud of his grandson’s accomplishments. He’s also a bit surprised because “I don’t recall a single political conversation I had with him.”

“It was quite a shock to me that a person that hadn’t talked politics to me very much was interested in running for the Iowa House Representatives,” Grassley said.