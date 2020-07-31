Sen. Chuck Grassley talks COVID, stimulus, protests in Mason City visit

During his Q&A with a dozen or so people at Farmers State Bank in Mason City on Friday afternoon, Sen. Chuck Grassley fielded a variety of questions that more or less resolved around one topic: COVID-19.
Second stimulus package. Relief for farmers. The ability of Washington D.C. to get anything done. Almost all of these wound back to the ongoing pandemic in some form or fashion.
Right from the jump, a guest asked Grassley when the American people could expect the new round of relief, called HEALS, to temper a pandemic that the senator said was unprecedented.
"We ought to have a comprehensive bill ready by next Friday," Grassley responded. Which would come after the expiration dates on unemployment benefits and certain eviction moratoriums (both set for July 31).
According to Grassley, those are two of the three major concerns that Congress needs to address when it passes a bill. The seniormost Republican senator suggested that one way to mitigate possible eviction issues is to provide a sum of money to people who are "in need rather than just doing it for everybody." As for the unemployment benefits, Grassley thinks that the $600 amount from the first package needs to be lowered in the second go around because it incentivizes people to stay home rather than work (though a number of states already have work search requirements).
The third major item that Grassley said needs to be considered is schools.
"There has to be a lot of help for K-12 schools," Grassley said. Under one current proposal, about $70 billion would go toward such schools with 10% being devoted to help private schools. That in addition to another $30 billion for colleges. As to why anything hasn't already been passed to address all of this, Grassley said that lawmakers needs as much information as possible.
"We wanted to wait until July 20th to make an analysis and see if we needed to do more."
One guest asked what kind of relief in the new bill would go to farmers.
Grassley assured that out of the $1 trillion package there’d be $20 billion for Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to spend with "great flexibility." Grassley said that he and Sen. Joni Ernst are working to add one word to that section that's universally understood in Iowa: ethanol. In the past, Ernst and Grassley have clashed with parts of the Trump administration over who qualifies for small refinery waivers, but they're hopeful to get relief to the ethanol industry.
Near the end of the Q&A, one guest asked Grassley about current rancor in the country and what could be done about anti-fascists (antifa) protesters in cities.
To the latter, Grassley pointed out to the questioner that something can only be done about actions and not about any words. "The extent to which they’re doing peaceful demonstrations, they’re protected," he said. With respect to divisiveness in D.C., Grassley acknowledged some of it but also tried to put more of a positive sheen on things.
"It's not as bad as you think it is."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!