Sen. Chuck Grassley talks COVID, stimulus, protests in Mason City visit

"We ought to have a comprehensive bill ready by next Friday," Grassley responded. Which would come after the expiration dates on unemployment benefits and certain eviction moratoriums (both set for July 31).

According to Grassley, those are two of the three major concerns that Congress needs to address when it passes a bill. The seniormost Republican senator suggested that one way to mitigate possible eviction issues is to provide a sum of money to people who are "in need rather than just doing it for everybody." As for the unemployment benefits, Grassley thinks that the $600 amount from the first package needs to be lowered in the second go around because it incentivizes people to stay home rather than work (though a number of states already have work search requirements).

The third major item that Grassley said needs to be considered is schools.