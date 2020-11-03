Sen. Brown wins Senate District 26 in Cerro Gordo, Mitchell

In Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties, Republican Sen. Waylon Brown won the Iowa Senate District 26 race over Democrat Deb Scharper just under a 2-to-1 margin. Worth has yet to report any results.
Brown, of St. Ansgar, is being challenged by Scharper, of Osage.
Brown, a farmer and small business owner, has served on the Iowa Senate since 2016 after defeating incumbent Democrat Mary Jo Wilhelm, of Cresco.
Scharper, who is currently a radiologic technologist at the Mason City Imaging Center, announced her candidacy in April with affordable and accessible health care for all Iowans at the top of her list of priorities.
District 26 is the only contested senate race in the area. It represents Mitchell County, along with Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Worth and portions of Cerro Gordo and Winneshiek counties.
Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, is running unopposed in District 4. In 2016, he defeated Susan Bangert, D-Algona, to retain his seat. Guth has served on the Iowa Senate since 2013.
Find the Senate District 26 results from North Iowa below:
North Iowa Senate District 26 election results
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|543 of 1,661 precincts reporting - 38.76%
|Waylon Brown (R)
|4,420
|64.27
|Deb Scharper (D)
|2,371
|35.72
|Write-in
|2
|0.15
