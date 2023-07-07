Every pet lover has experienced loss. It is sometimes almost as bad as losing the people we love.

Recently, my family was forced to euthanize our cat, Clementine, who was 14 years old and most likely suffering from kidney disease. We gave her a chance to recover, but decided there was no coming back and it was time to end her suffering.

When I was growing up, our farmhouse sat on a steep hill. Vehicles would come over the rise going too fast, and sometimes our pets could not see the car coming from the other side of the hill. My father buried animals to the west of our garden. I felt that that part of our backyard was haunted.

Death just means there was plenty of life on our farm. There was also birth. I don’t mean to sound all doom and gloom, so I should extol the lives of the animals we lost before telling how they passed.

One dog would sleep under a sibling’s crib, and when the baby cried the dog would come to tell my mother. The dog was run over by the mailman.

Some animals I can only guess what happened to them. My dad took care of it before we could see.

The most exotic pet we owned was a possum. As a baby, it fell out of a tree in our front yard, and we adopted it. Its name was Possum. My grandmother took a photograph of it affectionately crawling on my head. Its behavior was close to a cat’s.

But as it got older, it got large. It also got wild. It still would come into our machine shed to visit us, but its behavior was not the same. In this case, we lost Possum to the wild.

We also had several raccoons. We had a cage and bottle fed them. One’s name was Candy.

When my dad was young, he owned a squirrel. Having squirrels for pets was once in vogue. According to Natural State Wildlife Solutions, throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, squirrels were viewed as ideal pets for children and were the most popular pet in the United States.

Another pet my sister and I had were two tadpoles, who we watched change into frogs. We lost them to metamorphosis. They were freed back into our pond.

My grandparents had white German shepherds. The problem with them, at least in my family’s experience, is they do not have long natural lifespans. One of them was named Major, and once he died, the next dog was named Major. My grandpa bought a statue of a white German shepherd to stand outside his house. That dog lived quite a bit longer than the animal version. The worst thing that happened to him was he got rusty and lost his tail off his metal rebar skeleton.

My grandpa bred his German shepherds, and we inherited one named Max. Max got mean, and we had him chained up all of the time. He died when he ate a bone he could not handle. Even though he was mean, my mom blamed herself for his death and she was sad about it.

When I was very young, a cat named Holly adopted us. She gave birth to seven kittens in the hay mount of our barn. They grew up in a nest of straw.

When I got older, the memory of those days was melancholy. The hollow in the hay mount where Holly gave birth lost its straw and was just a hole in the floor. It was sad to imagine that time would never come again. I do not know what happened to Holly. Under a wooden feed bunk for our cattle, I found the skull of a cat, completely dry, and the wind that summer day felt cold, as I imagined how all things pass.

Birth was magical. At least it was supposed to be. I preferred not to be there when it happened. It can be as ugly, visually, as death. One of my father’s favorite times was spring when the calves were born. He tried to tell me about the miracle of life, but watching the calf slop from its mother’s uterus did not seem like a miracle. It seemed more like the monster’s baby from “Alien” bursting from someone’s chest. Also, we would later eat those calves.

My sister had a calf, Flower, she raised by bottle feeding, and it was tame, basically a pet. Later, as she ate a minute steak, she stopped at our dinner table during a moment of realization and asked my parents, “Are we eating Flower?”

Yes, she was indeed eating Flower.

It is impossible to name all the cats, dogs and various animals we had within the space of this column, so I can only assure the reader they were numerous and varied. Some leave their marks more than others. While I had a possum named Possum, I also had a cat named Cat. One time, I went to pick her up and she did not know it was me, and she went into self-defense mode. By the time it was done, my hands were bloody and my shirt was torn. It looked like I had been attacked by something bigger, like a mountain lion. But from this, Cat left a scar on my ring finger to remind me of her, and I’m glad it happened.

Speaking of dogs and cats, there is a stereotype that dogs are masculine and cats are feminine, or that one is worthy of life and the other is not, and this makes no sense. Animal cruelty is a sign a person is more likely to hurt humans. It is a trait of psychopaths and serial killers in their youth. Owners beat their dogs and puppy mills starve them to death. Some of my “friends” injected bleach into cats and watched them writhe and die. They buried kittens up to their heads and ran them over with a lawn mower.

So now we say goodbye to Clementine, who liked to sleep on our shoes with her nose buried in them. My family is better for knowing her. If they are sad over losing a cat it is only because they are capable of love.