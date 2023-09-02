On May 31 of 2004, I began a novel. For several reasons, that date is a important one in my life, and would become the day of my wedding anniversary. In the span of just over a month, I had completed the rough draft. It was called “The Warrior Caste.” Before that, once I had the idea for the book, I did research, reading Hemingway’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” and a work of Vietnam nonfiction, “We Were Soldiers Once… and Young.”

The writing was anything but difficult. There was not a day I suffered writer’s block. When I wrote a starter novel (a term for a novel that will – and most likely should not – see the light of day), I told myself that the writing does not come from me. I would say, when I needed it, “It comes from out there,” and out there was the Pleiades, a constellation. I don’t remember why I chose the Pleiades, or if the Pleiades chose me, but it worked. The Pleiades would be there for as long as I live, and therefore my source material was inexhaustible. I could just step outside and gaze at the source of my writing.

I muddled through editing after that. At that age, 28, it was the most difficult part for me, much more difficult than writing the rough draft. Eventually I turned to an editing service whose owner and employees were graduates of the prestigious Iowa Writers’ Workshop. You had to pay, and it was expensive. I struggled at that time deciding whether I needed their help. Generally, it is considered predatory when someone wants money – it is you who is supposed to get paid for your work. Later, one of my professors at the University of Northern Iowa echoed that sentiment, but it was after I had already chosen to use the editing service. I wanted to believe. But did I want it too much? What would I sacrifice to get a novel published?

In the beginning, the editing service offered hope. They liked the novel. They said – and this part was probably true – they knew people in the movie industry. That made sense, because that was something I believed. It read like a movie script. If I didn’t believe in myself, I did believe in my novel, and it was destined to get published and be made into a movie, I thought. My editors also said it was a timely work, as the United States had just invaded Iraq, a war which was becoming extremely unpopular as weapons of mass destruction became a White Whale.

I was farming with my father. I felt like I just needed time to give my novel a chance to mature. That was one of the reasons I applied to and got accepted in the Master of Arts program in creative writing at UNI. I wanted to find a writing community, of course, but I wanted professional help with my novel beyond even the editing service – it was a bombardment effort. “The Warrior Caste” would even become my thesis at UNI.

I continued to work on and off with the editing service. Eventually I split ways with them, and that is when it hit me that dreams do not always come true, and “The Warrior Caste” might never emerge from its cocoon.

I applied to agents, so many agents. This is a frustrating part because the decision on whether they ask for the full manuscript is based on your synopsis and usually only the first chapter, which they ask you to submit. You had better have a good first chapter, otherwise you get pulled from the slush pile and deposited straight into the trash bin. Literary agents became like invisible gatekeepers, ones I was not even sure existed. Only one time in “The Warrior Caste’s” existence has an agent requested to read the full manuscript. Only once. That is enough to break a writer.

For a long time, “The Warrior Caste” sat dormant. It had gone through many stages. The plot is a world of the near future in which violent criminals are used exclusively as soldiers in contained battlefields, which is how governments settle their differences. The world is not as it seems, however. Eventually I added a female soldier to the book.

My pitch to literary agents:

“In the near future, violent criminals are used as soldiers while the world watches by Mask, a technology allowing the audience to see the action in thought. The Englishman Wesley Emerson, his father an arms manufacturer, attempts to survive on a battlefield in the Alps against steep odds, as his platoon’s Officer bends the rules by sending insider information into Emerson’s mind. Because of the jump he has on the enemy, the masses believe Emerson is a prophet. Eventually he uses this misdirected power against the Officer.

“While fighting together, Emerson and second-in-command Luna get too close, before being torn apart when Emerson realizes some in his platoon might not be as guilty as they seem. In the end, spared from the battlefield, Emerson must decide whether his wife and daughter can tolerate his PTSD, or if Luna is the only woman who can really understand what he’s been through.”

Finally, I resurrected the novel last year, beginning new editing on May 31. I worked on it until the fall, through October – I am a much better editor now. I have it just where I want it, but that does not mean much. I started querying agents again. I have received 28 rejections since then with none requesting to read the full novel. I believe my chapter one is good. Again, it seems like the mythical gatekeepers are awfully quiet. It does not feel like they are real. The only positive I can take out of this, is that since no one has read my full novel, it has never been rejected.

Which is where I stand today. It is difficult to believe it has been 19 years since I started my novel. Is it a testament to my will that I have not given up, or a sign of neurosis? For better or for worse, publication is not my choice to decide, but a literary agent’s. It some sense, it does not matter how good it is, and if so, as with all dreams, when do I give up?

All people go through this sort of struggle. It is not just writers. They want to be seen. There is no guarantee they will be seen. That is the nature of writing, and that’s the nature of life.