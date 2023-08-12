Every summer, my family’s only vacation for the year was spending one day at the Iowa State Fair. My father fought in Vietnam, and he did not want to get too far away from home after leaving the service. Or maybe he did not want to get too far away from the farm during the busiest time of the year, the same reason my brother and I were not allowed to play baseball, because my father needed all hands on deck. Regardless, I never got farther north than Ankeny when I was growing up, and only a few miles south into Missouri. I probably never got farther from home than a 100-mile radius until I was 18 years old.

So the fair was as exotic a locale as it got for me. It was definitely a strange place. Not far from the gate a sign promised snakes alive, and an aquatic center allowed a view of what I could only speculate was what our farm ponds looked like below the surface.

When I was very young, I rode a camel. My mother took photographs of my arduous trek across the fairgrounds. That camel will always be part of our family album.

Another time, my father and I had split off from the rest of my kin, and we saw Duane Ellett of WHO Channel 13’s “The Floppy Show.” Duane and his dog puppet Floppy were locally famous, especially to a child of the 1980s. Duane had the trunk of his car open and was preparing to place Floppy in a box. I don’t recall if I still believed in Santa Claus, but I was savvy enough to know Floppy was only a puppet. It was still an odd sight to see Duane stuffing Floppy into his trunk as my dad chatted with them. Floppy was not too talkative that afternoon.

We would go on rides, of course. I thought the bumper cars were just fantastic. Unlike other rides, you controlled your own path and there were head-on-head collisions, which at that age seemed much more violent than they probably were. You also had a car horn. Road rage was allowed.

I was already afraid of the regular Ferris wheel, therefore the double Ferris wheel seemed twice as terrifying. As William Blake once wrote, “What immortal hand or eye could frame thy fearful symmetry?” In this case it was the Allan Herschel Company. Apparently there are few double Ferris wheels still in operation, if any, as transportation and assembly were more expensive than other rides. Good riddance, I say. Actually, it is too bad, because even if I did not want to spin on a circle that spins on an even bigger circle, it was part of the fair like the aforementioned snakes.

My mother and my sister, Angela, sometimes struck out on their own, visiting what were considered more feminine pursuits like sewing demonstrations. Even those seemed exotic to me. It was only sewing, but it was fair sewing.

We attended a few grandstand events. I only recall two. The first was a tractor pull I considered far too loud. I must have had sensitive ears, because I also did not like the sound of gunfire and firecrackers up close, to the chagrin of my father, an avid outdoorsmen. My father had driven his own tractor at the county fair when the sport wasn’t professional, but that night, smoke poured from tractors designed specifically to drag heavy loads as far as possible. I wasn’t in to sewing, and I wasn’t really in to the tractor pull. I would have rather stayed in the aquatic center and watched the fish study me in return. Either that, or ride the tilt-a-whirl.

The second grandstand event I attended was much better. It was just me and my dad. It was the combine derby. The event was as the name signified, a crash derby that involved combines instead of cars. One of the notable participants was painted pink as a pig, and from the rear hung sacks meant to look like hog testicles – at some point in the competition they were punctured. My favorite was the “Combat Combine.” It lasted until the end, but unfortunately another combine won the derby. Where else than the Iowa State Fair could you watch combines destroy each other? I recall it fondly, as it was one of those few times when my dad and I really connected. I was not always in sync with my father. Destruction brought us together, apparently.

Since we attended the fair from my birth, many of my memories are surreal. I recall floating through a tunnel in the dark on a boat, and a polar bear shining white inside. It added to the fair’s dream-like quality. It is like a vision, one I am left to interpret for myself.

In sixth grade, a caricature artist drew me kicking a soccer ball. My head was much bigger than my body, and considering how good I thought I was at soccer, maybe the artist was trying to tell me something.

Our annual trips ended by the time I was in junior high. I am not sure if my dad thought the trips were unnecessary because all of his kids were too old. It left us with no vacation. My dad was perfectly happy to stay at home driving a tractor, and I suppose he expected us to be satisfied with that, as well, but that is speculation. There was nothing to replace combine derbies, funnel cakes and the sky ride. As you get older, things that once seemed so big get smaller, and some of the magic had already faded from the fair.

The fair is for children. Adults are only their escorts, a noble occupation. I was fortunate to have parents willing to tolerate the heat, the crowds and a day away from the farm. Even if our memories are hazy, they inform our lives and make us who we are.