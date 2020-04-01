Second MercyOne North Iowa employee tests positive for COVID-19

Midway through the latest weekly press conference held by Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, MercyOne North Iowa Senior Vice President Teresa Mock and Cerro Gordo Public Health Executive Brian Hanft, the latter gave a succinct summary of where things currently stand in addressing COVID-19 concerns and where things are headed.
"We recognize that the work is only beginning," Hanft said.
One bit of immediate work and concern for MercyOne is the fact that a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mock.
"The colleague that did test positive did not have any symptoms," Mock confirmed. "After being tested, they did not see any patients in the clinic."
That revelation follows news from almost a week ago of a different staff member, who did not have contact with patients, testing positive for COVID-19. As for the second employee, Mock said that everyone that has come in contact with them has been notified.
At the same time that MercyOne is responding to staff concerns, it's also been planning to up the number of ICU beds and ventilators if needed.
Mock said that, at this time, MercyOne has beds for 45 patients available but is holding daily discussions about expanding that. One such plan that's been floated would see dorms at North Iowa Area Community College converted into a makeshift hospital but that hasn't been enacted.
The current ventilator number is a little bit lower than that, at 38 total, but Mock said that hospital officials are also chatting about re-purposing others that the hospital system has. Neither of those numbers have changed for MercyOne from a week ago when President & CEO Rod Schlader updated the public about where things stood.
However, in the past week, the number of tests that MercyOne and the Public Health Department have helped to administer through the mobile site at the North Iowa Event Center has increased by more than 200 from the past week and now stands at 576.
While health concerns account for a significant chunk of the puzzle that local officials are trying to sort through, there are other pieces, too.
Particularly the economic impact.
Near the start of the press conference, Schickel shared word from North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Chad Schreck that 40% of the area businesses that his group surveyed are "looking at the possibility of layoffs but doing everything they can to avoid that." Forty percent are projecting lower revenue in the future quarter and a majority are reporting lost revenue already.
To begin ameliorating those problems, Schickel said that the city and the corridor are putting together packages to fill in gaps for businesses. One development, just yesterday, from Main Street Mason City and others, will make it easier for area residents to support local owners by buying gift cards through the Iowa Love site.
Going forward, one thing that everyone at the conference acknowledged still needed to change is the number of area residents still out and about for what seems to be non-essential travel.
According to the data company Unacast, which provides cellphone location data and analysis to various companies, Cerro Gordo County has a D rating in non-essential visits and a C minus rating overall. That's compared to B ratings for neighboring counties such as Hancock and Winnebago.
The best way to change such mediocre rating as all three stated and restated in their own ways: "Be very very conscious of our social distancing."
