Second MercyOne North Iowa employee tests positive for COVID-19

That revelation follows news from almost a week ago of a different staff member, who did not have contact with patients, testing positive for COVID-19. As for the second employee, Mock said that everyone that has come in contact with them has been notified.

At the same time that MercyOne is responding to staff concerns, it's also been planning to up the number of ICU beds and ventilators if needed.

Mock said that, at this time, MercyOne has beds for 45 patients available but is holding daily discussions about expanding that. One such plan that's been floated would see dorms at North Iowa Area Community College converted into a makeshift hospital but that hasn't been enacted.