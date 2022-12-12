Search warrants allegedly turn up drugs in Franklin County

Two Franklin County men were arrested Thursday night after search warrants were executed at their Hampton residences and allegedly turned up methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to court records, 26-year-old Nicholas Peter Koath is facing up to 11 years in prison if convicted of a controlled substance violation, a class C felony, and second-offense possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor. Matthew Joseph Koenig, 39, is facing 10 years after several baggies of methamphetamine and a scale were allegedly found.

The affidavit states the warrant was executed at 10:11 p.m. at 320 Fourth St. S.E., Koath's residence, by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies allegedly found several baggies, a scale, an unspecified amount of methamphetamine, marijuana vapes, drug paraphernalia and a firearm during their search.

The other warrant was served at 114 Second St. N.E. at 10:48 p.m. at Koenig's residence.

Both men were released on their own recognizance Friday, and initial appearances are scheduled for Dec. 29 in Franklin County District Court.