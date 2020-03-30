Search continues for Mason City man involved in boat mishap

Rescue and volunteer workers continued their search on Monday for a Mason City man believed to have fallen into the Winnebago River in Worth County late last week.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a boater who has been missing since Friday afternoon after falling into the water near Hanlontown.

Around 1:20 p.m., 43-year-old Adam VanSyoc, of Mason City, was fishing on the Winnebago River when the boat he was in struck cables, causing VanSyoc to enter the water.

A second man on the boat was not injured.

Friday afternoon's search went on into the evening hours, with DNR boats and an Iowa State Patrol aircraft being deployed.

Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said the search for VanSyoc picked up at 7 a.m. and is still ongoing.

"We're employing a number of search methods," said Fank. "We've got drones in the air, we're using sonar in the water, and we have group searches looking for him on land."

Fank said officials had initially planned on utilizing a dive team, as well, but the river's current is too swift for divers to operate safely.