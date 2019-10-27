Being a firefighter is in Scott Hagenson's blood.
The veteran firefighter and paramedic grew up in a house next to the fire station in Thompson, where his father served as a firefighter for 25 years, and even his mother played a role in making calls to others when needed.
"When the phone rang in my house, I was always right there and I decided it was what I wanted to do," Hagenson said.
Hagenson's brother also is a firefighter, serving on the Kiester Fire Department in Minnesota.
The veteran volunteer firefighter was nominated as one of the Globe Gazette's "Community First Responders" recipients by his two sons, who are following in their father's footsteps. The oldest is a lieutenant in the Sherrill Fire Department, while the youngest is active in the Mason City Fire Explorers.
Both say their father has served with dignity and with the safety of others in mind.
"He is always the first one willing to lend a helping hand," the nomination letter said. "In 33 years, there's no doubt that Scott has seen things and helped people on the worst days of their lives, but he wouldn't have it any other way."
Hagenson started his firefighting career in Thompson, and then moved to Lake Mills, joining the department as a line firefighter and working his way up the ranks as a training officer and now 1st assistant chief.
You have free articles remaining.
The veteran first responder is part of a group of local firefighters who decided to get together and start teaching a "very successful" Firefighter 1 class to new firefighters from many North Iowa departments.
"They teach the fundamentals of firefighting and help make sure they go home at the end of the day," Hagenson's sons said in the nomination letter. "He has helped countless numbers of people."
Hagenson also is a community fire prevention activist who goes into area schools and day cares, and gives tours of the fire station with hopes of passing on useful knowledge and perhaps even recruiting other volunteer firefighters.
The 1st assistant chief believes this role is as important as fighting fires and going on rescue calls.
"You hope if they (schoolchildren) are in a situation of being in a fire, they will remember what we have told them," Hagenson said. "It's also about promoting volunteerism for firefighting and becoming an EMS. It's good to get to the kids when they are younger."
While Hagenson can always hear his father talking in his ear and telling him that nobody gives more time than a volunteer firefighter, it's something he can't imagine not being a part of his life.
And while he has seen terrible and tragic accident scenes and fires, Hagenson said he would do it all over again if given the choice.
"You enjoy the wins and you learn from the losses," he said. "Yeah, if you are going to be an active volunteer, you are going to sacrifice your time and family time. You hope everybody understands what the job entails."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.