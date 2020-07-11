Sara Grimm: New face and big goals at Hoover Elementary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sara Grimm is the new leader in charge of navigating Hoover Elementary through what promises to be a school year to remember.

Grimm started on July 1 and is excited to begin blazing a new path in her new adventure. She has many goals for this upcoming school year.

“I think moving forward, just trying to create the best possible learning environment for the kids and the best possible teaching environment for the teachers,” Grimm said. “So that they can do what they do and the kids can have the opportunity to grow and learn and have a little fun.”

In normal circumstances, it would be a challenge to start a new job as a principal at any school. This year is even tougher. Educators across the country have been put in a hard position trying to figure out how to safely and responsibly get kids back in schools, due to COVID-19.

This has weighed heavily on Grimm. She wants parents and community members to know that her door is always open.

“I think my first goal here is to just give parents the opportunity to get to know me and make sure that they are aware that students’ health is our number one concern,” Grimm said. “That will be a huge factor in what it looks like at the start of the school year.”