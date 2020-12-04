 Skip to main content
Santa Trolley Tour scheduled for Clear Lake
Santa Tour 2

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will tour Clear Lake via the Main Street Trolley on Dec. 19 due to the cancellation of the Christmas by the Lake activities scheduled for this weekend.

Santa Claus is coming to town.

Clear Lake, that is.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced earlier this week that Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will tour the city on Saturday, Dec. 19, via the Main Street Trolley.

Their tour will begin at 1 p.m. and they’ll make their way along the streets of Clear Lake to wave to all the boys and girls from a safe distance and spread some Christmas cheer.

The exact route and approximate time to each neighborhood will be shared in the coming days, the chamber said.

The chamber’s announcement comes less than a month after it was forced to cancel its in-person “Home for the Holidays” Christmas by the Lake weekend activities, scheduled for Dec. 4-6, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and update to the governor’s public health emergency proclamation.

For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeiowa.com.

