Bob and Linda Sanger have supported the Britt and West Hancock communities for more than 50 years.
The Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund has been established to accept donations to be used to help fund causes and projects about which Bob and Linda are passionate.
A fundraiser was be held on Saturday in the West Hancock Elementary Gym in Britt to help further that cause.
Activities included a 1K and 5K run/walk, a silent auction, a SANGER STRONG wristband sale, and a fundraiser luncheon.
There also was an alumni photo at the stadium for football players from 1968 to present.
Donations to Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund can still be dropped off at First Citizens Bank in Kanawha or at First State Bank and Farmers Trust & Savings Bank in Britt.
If you are not local, you can mail a donation to 1002 Golfview Ave, Britt, IA 50423 Checks should be made payable to Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund.
If you have questions, contact Erin Brown by e-mail at brownerin@live.com or by phone at 515-851-2995.
