Sanders leads new Iowa Poll

Bernie Sanders took the top spot in the race to the February 3 caucuses in the latest Iowa Poll, published by the Des Moines Register and CNN.

Sanders was the first choice of 20 percent of likely Iowa caucus participants surveyed for the latest Iowa Poll. He was followed by Elizabeth Warren at 17 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 16 percent and Joe Biden at 15 percent.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Amy Klobuchar was at 6 percent and Andrew Yang at 5 percent.

The poll surveyed 701 likely Democratic Iowa caucus participants from January 2 through January 8. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0