State Auditor Rob Sand made a stop in Mason City’s Central Park on Thursday afternoon to take questions from local residents and tout his Public Innovations and Efficiencies program.

Sand arrived just before his scheduled 3:15 p.m. time and greeted nearly seventy residents who had come with folding chairs and ice cold water bottles to hear him speak.

The PIE website describes the Auditor’s Office as “Iowa’s Taxpayer Watchdog,” and it’s a title the office takes seriously. The program is designed to reward entities for their innovation and the cost savings that often accompany it.

Cities, counties and school districts are encouraged to fill out the online checklist to document and share the progress they are making in their efficiency journeys.

In Cerro Gordo County, both the city of Plymouth and the Cerro Gordo County participate, and their scores can be seen online.

The State Auditor’ office regularly audits or examines entities for financial and state code compliance. The office then issues recommendations for any concern it discovers.

Sand took questions from the crowd regarding school vouchers and limits to the auditor’s office. He spoke about recent decisions by the State Appeal Board he sits on as well.

Sand voted against an appeal Wednesday for taxpayers to foot the bill for a lawsuit filed by a number of central Iowa journalists and bloggers. In a decision from the Iowa Supreme Court, it was determined the state was unresponsive in an open records request filed by the complainants and ordered the state to pay the associated costs.

In the case brought to the appeal board it was ultimately decided that taxpayers will cover the settlement of $175,000, a decision Sand says is “not holding accountable the individuals who caused the issue in the first place.”

Sand’s focus is on transparency and efficiency, two ideals he feels can only benefit government processes.

The Auditor’s Office can be reached at (515) 281-5834 with questions.

Sand also stopped in in Algona, Garner, Forest City, and Northwood on Thursday, part of his “100 Town Hall” tour of Iowa.