Sanctions sought against Kavars’ lawyer after request to return animals, dead dog

The Worth County Attorney’s office has filed a motion seeking sanctions against Barb Kavars' attorney, Michael G. Byrne, according to court documents.
Kelsey Beenken, Assistant Worth County Attorney, filed the requests on March 24, in response to what the county says is a frivolous suit Byrne filed on behalf of Kavars, who owned a puppy mill at her home in Manly and was convicted last fall of 14 counts of animal neglect.
On March 12, Byrne submitted three applications for the return of seized property, requesting the return of 154 dogs, two cats, and the remains of one dead Samoyed dog named Yeager to Kavars.
The motion for the return of the animals was denied by District Court Judge Colleen Weiland.
The majority of the animals were voluntarily surrendered by Kavars after originally being removed from the property by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The animals were found to be malnourished and living in filthy conditions, with many displaying various degrees of illness and injury.
Last October, Kavars was sentenced to a suspended 420-day jail term, a $910 fine, and two years of supervised probation, during which she is not allowed to own any animals, with the exception of one companion house cat. In February, she lost an appeal, also filed by Byrne, to overturn her sentence.
Beenken’s filing asserts that Byrne, who practices at the law firm Winston & Byrne in Mason City, had an obligation to discourage his client from filing frivolous suits, citing the matter had already been ruled upon.
