Same-day COVID-19 testing starting next week in Mason City

Starting next week, anyone in Mason City who wants to get a COVID-19 test with same-day results will have the opportunity to do so.

On Monday, the Community Health Center of Mason City will start giving nasal swab tests to patients who have first made an appointment.

According to a press release" At the scheduled time, a patient will pull into a numbered parking spot in the Community Health Center lot and have the test administered there. Patients can then wait in their car for results which are available in as quickly as 20 minutes.

"So if someone is positive, they know before they leave so they can isolate,"Community Health Center of Mason City CEO Renae Kruckenberg said. "We want to keep everyone as healthy and safe as possible."