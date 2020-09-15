Same-day COVID-19 testing starting next week in Mason City

Starting next week, anyone in Mason City who wants to get a COVID-19 test with same-day results will have the opportunity to do so.
On Monday, the Community Health Center of Mason City will start giving nasal swab tests to patients who have first made an appointment.
According to a press release" At the scheduled time, a patient will pull into a numbered parking spot in the Community Health Center lot and have the test administered there. Patients can then wait in their car for results which are available in as quickly as 20 minutes.
"So if someone is positive, they know before they leave so they can isolate,"Community Health Center of Mason City CEO Renae Kruckenberg said. "We want to keep everyone as healthy and safe as possible."
Since late June, the Community Health Center of Fort Dodge has offered a similar service to patients there. According to Kruckenberg, residents from several surrounding counties have gone there specifically to get same-day results.
As for Mason City, testing is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The press releases states that: Testing is open to anyone and Community Health Center accepts Medicare, Medicaid, most private insurers and has a sliding scale for those who qualify.
Through Tuesday, Cerro Gordo County has had 959 positive COVID-19 cases. The positive test rate over the past 14 day period has been 5.9%.
