Salvation Army short on bell ringers, asks for volunteers

The Salvation Army is in need of additional volunteers to ring bells at their Red Kettle donation stations, according to a press release.
Additional safety measures have been put into place to protect volunteers, including providing masks and adding electronic payment options through Google and Apple.
Individuals and businesses are encouraged to sign up for open time slots by going to www.registertoring.com.
An option has also been added to the Salvation Army's webpage to sign up a a "virtual" bell ringer, allowing those who are not comfortable manning an in-person station to create an online portal to collect funds electronically.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
