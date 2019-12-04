The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring the bell at donation kettles in Mason City through the month of December.
Kettles have been set up in 13 locations across the city since the annual donation drive began last month, and time slots for volunteers to man the kettles are available for each location.
This year also marks an update in ways the public is able to contribute to the fund. Kettle signs are now equipped with smart chips and QR codes so those who don't carry cash can donate using Google Pay or Apple Pay.
To volunteer, visit www.registertoring.com or call 641-424-4031.
