Captain Kenyon Sivels hopes this year's Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising effort in North Iowa is an anomaly.
In his first two years as the corps officer and administrator at the Salvation Army of Mason City, the bell-ringing fundraiser has met or exceeded goals, Sivels said.
That's not the case in his third holiday season here. Sivels said Thursday that the fundraising effort in Mason City, Clear Lake and Garner is trending at 50 percent to 60 percent of goal.
The pastor at the Salvation Army said he's been scratching his head and wondering why people aren't giving at the same pace. Sivels said he and his colleagues can't quite pinpoint the reason.
"Currently, we are at 30 percent of our goal with just over two weeks left in the holiday red kettle season," he said. "Many of our colleagues are down in our division (South Dakota, western Iowa and Nebraska), and it is baffling to all of us."
Another disturbing trend in a place that seemingly values community over all – and maybe one that is contributing to less money being given – is that fewer volunteers have stepped up to ring the Salvation Army bell in North Iowa this holiday season.
Sivels said that during the Nov. 15-Dec. 24 red kettle giving period, there are 3,910 available hours, and only 1,400 hours have been pledged so far.
"We've had fewer volunteers this year," Sivels said. "When nobody signs up, there is no one there and no buckets to fill. Unlike in other places, we just don't hang the buckets without bell ringers.
"I don't have an answer to this huge drop-off. There is a lack of volunteers here and a lack of giving."
Sivels stands by the slogan "when you volunteer to stand at our kettles, you’re not just ringing a bell, you’re changing lives and strengthening our community."
Salvation Army board member Roger Fleith is a believer, too. The Century 21 Preferred Realty broker was volunteering his time Thursday morning, helping Sivels and others in the office count money collected from the red kettles the night before.
"I just enjoy getting out and helping," he said. "I've been bell ringing for many years with Rotary and doing all I can for the Salvation Army. I do it for the satisfaction of helping. I get to see the end result. I know what we do helps a lot of people."
Deb Flatland has also been ringing the Salvation Army bell for the better part of a decade. The Mason City resident said it is rewarding and is a way to get out in the community and meet many "good" people.
"It's rewarding," she said. "With all the bad news you see in the world today, this little gesture helps make that better. We're helping people who struggle or have a hard time helping themselves."
Sivels said the Salvation Army of Mason City is blessed to have such a nice facility and successful programs that help so many community members in need.
He said that the money collected during the red kettle giving season helps pay for programs like the Salvation Army's Adult Day Health Center, its Blast Zone after-school program, and efforts to help people pay their rent and utilities, as well as help in disasters.
"We're grateful for the people who have volunteered and who will volunteer in the coming weeks," Sivels said. "But we're hopeful more people will volunteer so we can help fill all of the red kettle volunteer spots."
