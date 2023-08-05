When the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination kicks into full swing at the first RNC-sanctioned debate on August 23, it's unlikely that Ryan Binkley will have himself a podium; but that hasn't stopped the Texas businessman from taking his long-shot presidential campaign on a swing through Iowa, on Thursday making stops in Mason City, Osage, Northwood and Cresco.

Tracey Streich, who joined Binkley for lunch at Boulder Tap House during his swing through Mason City, said she supported former President Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 caucuses, but is this year plans on supporting Binkley, saying "I'm really interested in his message. He's talking about unity, and we're so divided as a country. I really think we need to focus on finding a common ground. We're always going to have some differences, but it doesn't have to be so divisive and so hateful. We really need to work on that as a country; and I mean everybody."

To qualify for the Aug. 23 debate, candidates needed to satisfy polling and donor requirements set by the RNC: at least 1% in three high-quality national polls or a mix of national and early-state polls, between July 1 and Aug. 21, and a minimum of 40,000 donors, with 200 in 20 or more states. Binkley said it may take a series of miracles, but he's holding out hope that he'll make the cut.

"We plan on getting on that stage," Binkley said, "Our donor base is increasing quite a bit, we had 1000 donors yesterday, if we keep doing 1000 a day we should be pretty close to meeting that amount, and that's our goal."

Binkley is encouraging the voters he meets with to donate a dollar to the campaign, even if they're not ready to give him their full support. "If you like this message and think that it should have national attention on that debate stage, donate a dollar so we can get our message up there."

Binkley, 55, is from the Dallas, Texas, suburb of Richardson, where he serves as president and CEO of the Generational Group, a business consultancy firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, as well as being the founder and leading pastor of Create Church, a "a multiethnic, multigenerational Christian church" also located in Richardson.

Binkley said that his business and pastoral experience led him to believe he could bridge the gaps that divide the nation, and is running because, "God really gave me a vision for this country." His campaign's four key messages are to: restore unity, seek bipartisan solutions, encourage compromise and cooperation and to confront the racial, cultural, spiritual and economic divides in our nation.

"I'm carrying a message from God that he wants to heal our country," Binkley said to a crowd of voters at the Osage Public Library.

"Our nation is in trouble — deep trouble — financially. We have runaway debt and no plan to get out of it. President Trump did some good things, I can tip my hat to a couple things but at the end of the day, he can't unite our country. The other thing is this: We went $7.5 trillion in debt during his four years and that is as big as a contributor to inflation that we have today [under] Joe Biden."

Binkley says he’s the only Republican actually serious about the $32 trillion debt and balancing the budget and set a goal that by the fourth year of his presidency making a payment on the principle. "If you owed something that was 10 times your annual salary, what would you do? Well, you would work hard and you couldn't go bankrupt. You'd work hard to pay it off in 20 or 30 years, and that's what [the federal government] has to do."

Binkley also said that Republicans have also never led the way on healthcare reform, something that he would change by ending the health care monopolies and encouraging competition in the market by getting rid of restrictions in order to allow companies to offer competitive rates across state lines. "It's incumbent upon the Republican party now to do something different."

Social issues are also a key element of his message of "Turn[ing] back to God and to each other," and Binkley said that he has a 20-year vision to change the culture of the nation. "40 to 50% of American kids are falling behind standards set across the globe and we're asking them to compete on a world stage, and they're not ready."

The best way to create jobs in America, Binkley added, is to create "brilliant kids, and we've got a lot of work to do."

Though Streich said she has her fingers crossed that Binkley will make the debate stage and inch closer to the nomination, when asked to list her second and third choices, she said "DeSantis I like, and Tim Scott. I think they're both doing a good job." One name absent was that of the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

When asked if she would support Trump a third time around if he were the 2024 nominee, Streich said, "No, I really think we should go with unity. It's not that I don't think he did a good job on our country, I think we just need to have unity."

Streich was then asked if she would then consider supporting a Democrat, and quickly replied, "No. But I still think there's a long way before all of that and maybe things could change in that situation also."

One Republican voter asked Binkley, "What are you gonna do when the heat gets turned up to high?" Binkley responded, "I'm going to keep saying what I've been saying: Truth matters, and loud seems right until truth whispers. I'm gonna keep speaking the truth about everything we're facing."

Whether that means he will be able to deliver his message to the a national audience and be put in the hot seat alongside the former president, who currently leads the field by as much as 40% in some polls, and all his other rivals contending for the GOP nomination, remains to be seen, but is at this time, a mathematical uncertainty. Binkley has yet to be even included in three national polls, let alone break the 1% margin.

For a full 10-minute exclusive video interview with Ryan Binkley, visit the Globe Gazette's website.