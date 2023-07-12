On July 11, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors met.

For several years there has been an ongoing battle between the county and Russ Kephart about his New Haven property, which the county is attempting to clear of what it considers junk.

At an earlier meeting, Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy said he believes the case is becoming a priority.

“I know how frustrating this is for people in the public,” Murphy said at the time. “As an attorney, I sometimes think maybe people would have a little more faith in the system if they thought there was a little finality.”

According to Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver, as expected Kephart has pleaded not guilty.

Beaver added that he would need Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm to provide setbacks from the roadway pass Kephart’s property. A setback is the minimum distance a building must be set back from the road.

In the past, the county has issued citations for misdemeanors to Kephart.

“I would imagine the next 30 days we’ll have a trial on that citation,” Beaver said, noting that Brumm and any member of the board could testify if needed.

• In other business, Beaver reported he had three requests for dust control on 440th Street, which should be undertaken this week. Drivers come up Highway 105 and cut across into Carpenter, and the area is getting extra traffic because of a closed bridge.

Beaver also indicated his department’s new pickup should be in the following week.

• Supervisor Mike Mayer reported attending a Stacyville City Council meeting where speed control through the town was discussed. There was talk of installing a speed camera, for which Beaver is not in favor.

“I think we need to catch them fair and square,” Beaver said. “I don’t think we need a camera going down their street, but ultimately that’s going to be their decision.”

“So it’s up in the air,” Mayer said. “We need to talk about other traffic calming options as well. A four-way stop would probably be effective too.”

Beaver agreed about the four-way stop, as did Supervisor Jim Wherry.

“You have to go through a study to justify them,” Brumm noted. “It might be an easy justification, it might not be.”

Beaver also spoke about his deputies policing speeders in Stacyville: “Like I said last week, if we don’t get them all, it’s like we don’t get any of them. We’re never going to get them all. The solutions to (Stacyville’s) problem that I have suggested they don’t like. So we’ll continue to go up there and do what we can.”

• Brumm provided updates on construction. He indicated the paving of Balsam Avenue has an intermediate lift on it, and it would be a couple of weeks to come back and do the surface lift. A lift is a layer of pavement. Crews must complete work in Worth County before heading to Mitchell County.

Progress on the bridge on Highway 105 has been slow. “Hopefully the contractor gets back and starts getting some things going again,” Brumm said.

• The board discussed possible action on a resolution for an industry Tax Increment Financing (TIF) rebate.

According to Mitchell County Economic Development Commission Director Jennifer Backer, A to Z Drying is looking at a multi-million dollar expansion should the USDA, State of Iowa and local funding come together to support the expansion.

Backer indicated that A to Z Drying is asking for 80% industry TIF rebate over 10 years from Mitchell County. This local support will result in millions of dollars of state financial assistance from the state to A to Z Drying.

According to Backer, A to Z Drying this year celebrated its 50th anniversary. It currently employs 117 people. It is planning construction of a new high-capacity dryer and related equipment and facilities to be used in its business operations. The expansion would create an additional 16 full-time jobs.

Backer read a statement saying the project will have significant impact on local economy during its construction phase and upon completion. It will add additional employment to support productive growth for the next five to 10 years.

A to Z Drying plans to apply for benefits from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and the program requires local support and sponsorship. The TIF rebate would serve as that support.

Backer requested the supervisors vote yes to support A to Z Drying’s expansion. She said that industry TIF rebates have been done before and approved by the supervisors.

A to Z Drying President Jason Penfold was also present.

“A to Z greatly, greatly appreciates everybody’s effort,” Penfold. “We’re a third-party manufacturer, and we’re not only competing here in the United States, we’re actually competing globally.

“We really want to be a good neighbor with Mitchell County and all the cities in Mitchell County.”

Penfold noted A to Z Drying is using many local contractors.

“We try to go out of our way to do a lot of purchasing here in the county and the City of Osage,” Penfold said. “Hopefully you can support us with this project so we can continue – we look at all these contractors as partners. We want to continue moving forward like we have for the past 50 years.”

Penfold added A to Z Drying also uses local realtors and banks.

“This is the process Iowa Code allows us to do in order to attract industry and for expansions that take place to retain our existing businesses also,” said Supervisor Jim Wherry. “I think it’s very important that we do this type of stuff.”

The supervisors voted to approve the resolution for A to Z Drying’s industry TIF rebate.