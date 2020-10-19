Rural Clear Lake fire results in $80K in damage

The cause of a fire resulting in $80,000 in damages Saturday evening at a vacant home in rural Clear Lake remains under investigation.
The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to the property, including two residences, at 10089 230th St. at 10:22 p.m. Saturday.
According to a Clear Lake Fire Department media release, one of the residences was “completely involved in fire and was threatening an adjacent house on the same property” upon their arrival and efforts were made to protect the adjacent house.
The property, owned by the estate of Raymond Hayes, was vacant at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, the release states.
The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to the fire with three engine companies, one ambulance and one support vehicle as well as 15 firefighters.
The release states the Ventura and Swaledale fire departments responded in mutual aid support with water delivery with two engines and eight firefighters and three tankers and six firefighters, respectively.
Alliant Energy and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.
Truck on fire in front of Globe Bldg.jpg
SL1769 Comstock truck on fire in front of Globe Bldg. September 5th, 1936.
1986 fire.jpg
2nd and N. Federal. 8/12/86.
Adams building fire #2.jpg
Adams Building fire at 5 A.M.
Adams building fire #3.jpg
Adams building fire at 5 A.M.
Adams building fire #4.jpg
Adams Building fire at 5 A.M.
Adams building fire #6.jpg
Adams building fire
Adams building fire #7.jpg
Adams building fire
Adams building fire.jpg
Adams Building fire at 5 A.M.
Baptist Church.jpg
Baptist Church fire 1895; this was the original Baptist Church.
Boston Cafe fire SL162.jpg
1/31/38. Fire at Boston Cafe for evidence.
Burning down the house.jpg
Safford Lock photo, no date.
Burning the Christian Church.jpg
Scanned from postcard, no date.
Cashway Lumber.jpg
Cashway Lumber Fire, 11/23/1967.
Central School fire SCH 21 copy291.jpg
Central School fire, no date.
Central School fire SCH 21.jpg
No date. Central School fire.
Central School fire.jpg
Dec. 14, 1926, Central School.
Central Trust 1927a.jpg
Central Trust Building, January 1927. (Roger Westover, 1812 Buddy Holly Pl., Clear Lake)
Central Trust 1927b.jpg
Central Trust Building, January 1927. (Roger Westover, 1812 Buddy Holly Pl., Clear Lake)
Central Trust fire Westover 06.jpg
Scrapbook page Roger Westover 1812 Buddy Holly Pl. Clear Lake, IA.
Central Trust fire Westover 08 copy381.jpg
Scrapbook page Roger Westover 1812 Buddy Holly Pl. Clear Lake, IA.
Central Trust fire Westover 08.jpg
Scrapbook page Roger Westover 1812 Buddy Holly Pl. Clear Lake, IA.
Central Trust ruins BNK 01.jpg
No date. Ruins of Central Trust bldg fire.
Century Annex fire.jpg
Century Annex fire, Jan 9, 1913.
clippings SL539.jpg
Newspaper clippings of various fires.
Curries fire 1937 #1.jpg
Fire at Currie VanNess and Olympia Fire on November 21st, 1937.
Curries fire 1937 #2.jpg
Fire at Currie VanNess and Olympia Cafe, November 21st, 1937.
Curries fire 1937 #3.jpg
Fire at Currie VanNess and Olympia fire on Novmeber 21st, 1937.
Curries fire 1937 #4.jpg
Fire at Currie VanNess Olympia Fire on Novmeber 21st, 1937.
Curries fire 1937 #5.jpg
Fire at Currie Van Ness Olympia Fire on November 21st, 1937.
Curries fire 1937 #6.jpg
Fire at Currie VanNess and Olympia Fire on November 21st, 1937.
Curries fire 1937 #7.jpg
Curries fire 11/21/37.
Curries fire 1937 #8.jpg
Curries fire; undated, but most likely 11/21/37.
Curries fire 1937 #9.jpg
Fire at Curries Van Ness and Olympia Cafe. 11/21/37.
Curries fire 1937 #10.jpg
Fire at Currie VanNess and Olympia fire on November 21st, 1937.
Curries fire 1937 #11.jpg
Fire at Currie VanNess and Olympia on November 21st, 1937.
Curries fire 1937 #12.jpg
Nov. 21, 1937, Fire at Currie Van Ness and Olympia Cafe.
Curries fire 1937 #13.jpg
Fire at Currie VanNess Olympia Cafe on November 21st, 1937.
Curries fire 1937 by Merrill Johnson.jpg
Curries Hardware fire, picture by Merrill Johnson. 11/21/37.
Curries fire 1937 safe.jpg
11/22/37. Safe and wreckage after fire at Currie Van Ness.
East State fire postcard.jpg
Scanned from postcard. Caption reads "Burned district East State St. Mason City Ia. Jan 1913."
Fire at 119 South Federal.jpg
Fire at 119 1/2 South Federal Avenue, owner MacNider and Co. Apartment of Alva Smith About $5,000 in damage. March 4th, 1940.
Fire at Chapman Furniture Store #2.jpg
Fire at Chapman's Furniture Store. October 25th, 1938.
Fire at Chapman Furniture Store.jpg
Fire at Chapman Furniture Store. October 25th, 1938.
Fire at Hatchery.jpg
Hatchery on 6th NE.
Fire at Littles Radio Shop #2.jpg
Fire at Littles Radio Shop on November 20th, 1937.
Fire at Littles Radio Shop.jpg
Fire at Littles Radio Shop on November 20th, 1937.
fire at old Jackson School #2.jpg
Fire at old Jackson School.
Fire at old Jackson School.jpg
Fire at old Jackson School. February 25th, 1959.
Fire at Plumb Supply #2.jpg
Fire at Plumb Supply on South Federal.
Fire at Plumb Supply.jpg
Fire at Plumb Supply on South Federal.
Fire demonstration #3.jpg
Fire demopnstration for fire prevention week on October 6th, 1937.
Fire in closet 1949.jpg
222 1st St SE, owner Wm Maynard, 3:41 pm, May 13th, 1949. Fire set by Pete Linne.
Fisher Office fire FD 64 02.jpg
Buildings burnt, 1st and S. Federal.
Fisher Office fire FD 64 03.jpg
2/2/71. Buildings burnt, 1st and S. Federal.
Fisher Office fire FD 64 04.jpg
2/2/71. Buildings burnt, 1st and S. Federal.
Fisher Office fire FD 64 05.jpg
2/2/71. Buildings burnt, 1st and S. Federal.
Fisher Office fire FD 64.jpg
2/2/71. Buildings burnt, 1st and S. Federal.
Gambles & KGLO fire #2.jpg
Gambles store and KGLO burn on North Federal Avenue. December 29th, 1943.
Gambles & KGLO fire #3.jpg
2/4/44. Fire at Gambles store / KGLO studios. 2nd and N Federal.
Gambles & KGLO fire.jpg
Gambles store and KGLO burn North Federal Avenue. December 29th, 1943.
High School fire 1911 02.jpg
Fire at Mason City High School.
High School fire 1911 SCH 9.jpg
1911. High School fire.
High School fire 1911.jpg
"High School, Mason City, Iowa - built 1904 - burned June 16, 1911"
HighSchool(Lincoln)1911.jpg
House explosion.jpg
House explosion and wreckage on March 21st, 1935 at 18 12th. S.E.
Interstate Warehouse fire.jpg
Interstate Warehouse fire.
Kirkland fire HTL 5.jpg
Kirkland flats afire.
Kirkland Flats.jpg
Fire damaged Kirkland Flats, 204 N Federal. p. 83 of "Remember When... Mason City."
Kirklandflats 1901-02.jpg
Kirkland flats built in 1892 fire destroyed c. 1902 Kirk Apts. built from ruins.
Little's Radio fire SL140.jpg
11/22/37. Fire at Little's Radio Shop, taken after the fire.
Liveryfire.jpg
"Livery Fire" 3/29/1910
Meir Wolf fire.jpg
EL Musser, April 28, 1952. Fire at Meir Wolf bldg, 8:19 pm. Short in wiring in cockloft.
Northwestern Distributing fire SL2907 01.jpg
12/21/37. Photos taken after fire at Northwestern Distributing
Northwestern Distributing fire SL2907 02.jpg
12/21/37. Photos taken after fire at Northwestern Distributing
Security National Bank.jpg
Newly remodeled bank burned on Mar 29, 1923.
SL760 Thornton school fire.jpg
SL760, 1/24/35. Thornton school fire.
SL869 Steve O'Brien fire.jpg
3/19/35. Fire ruins, Steve O'Brien fire.
SL921 Stacyville fire.jpg
4/5/35. Fire at Stacyville.
SL939 Ralph Bryant fire.jpg
4/15/35. Fire ruins at Ralph Bryant farm.
SL1008 fire at disposal plant.jpg
5/23/35. Fire, city disposal plant.
SL1171 fire on Henry Wendel farm.jpg
9/20/35. Fire on Henry Wendel farm.
SL1688 farm fire.jpg
7/1/36. Fire on farm six miles south of town.
SL1695 Floyd County Home fire 01.jpg
7/8/36. Fire at County Farm near Floyd.
SL1695 Floyd County Home fire 02.jpg
7/8/36. Fire at County Farm near Floyd.
SL2142 Klemme fire.jpg
3/14/37. $30,000 fire at Klemme.
SL2483 JC Penney fire.jpg
7/20/37. Fire in the JC Penney store.
SL2869 905 N Carolina.jpg
12/8/37. House that burned, 905 N Carolina.
SL2904 Northwestern Distributing.jpg
12/20/37. Fire at Northwestern Distributing Co.
SL3036 Boston Cafe fire.jpg
1/31/38. Setups in fire at Boston Cafe.
SL4692 15 Lehigh Row.jpg
8/18/38. George Ballos home, 15 Lehigh Row. Fire of apparent incendiary origin.
SL5157 Billy's Casino fire.jpg
2/8/39. Fire destroys Billy's Casino, Clear Lake.
SL5321 Rendering plant fire.jpg
4/11/39. Mason City Rendering Co. plant destroyed by fire.
SL5362 Swanson fire.jpg
4/24/39. Fire destroys garage, W.R. Swanson home.
SL5397 garage fire.jpg
5/6/39. Garage burns down.
SL5622 truck fire.jpg
8/15/39. Truck home burns here. DC Crawford, 434 East State.
SL5975 fire.jpg
12/20/39. No Christmas in this home. Fire at home of Mrs. Mary Ewing, 22 11th SW
SL6221 Hart Motor Co fire.jpg
3/9/40. Fire at Hart Motor Co.
SL6353 Boomhower Hardware fire.jpg
4/17/40. Fire, Boomhower Hardware store.
SL6489 Rasp fire.jpg
5/31/40. Fire, Mrs Rasp house. 622 N Delaware.
SL6589 Dougherty fire.jpg
7/14/40. Fire at Dougherty.
SL7720 Chevrolet farm fire.jpg
8/18/41. Fire on Chevrolet farm south of city. Mrs. Heiko Thoren, dead. Blaze caused by pouring kerosene in stove.
SL7884 Red Mill School fire.jpg
10/24/41. Fire, Red Mill School burns.
SL8136 NWSPC fire.jpg
12/31/41. Fire, NWSPC.
SL9174 house fire.jpg
11/-/42. Fire - house.
SL10343 Diercks farm fire.jpg
1/20/44. Herman Diercks farm fire.
SL13351 fire.jpg
9/21/45. Fire.
SL13436 fire.jpg
Recovered doll from fire wreckage.
SL14284 fire.jpg
2/9/46. "Where life was saved and lost."
SL15290 Meindert fire.jpg
8/17/46. Nothing serious. Clear Lake grainery fire on Henry Meindert acreage
SL15652 barn fire.jpg
11/4/46. Thompson - O'Neil barn burns. $14,000 loss in barn fire.
SL16269 paint truck fire.jpg
3/6/47. Fire destroys paint truck driven by LaVerle Jones, Jr.
SL16404 B&B shoe store fire.jpg
4/3/47. Fire at B&B shoe store.
SL16503 filling station fire 01.jpg
4/30/47. Filling station fire for Mr. Kruger.
SL16503 filling station fire 02.jpg
4/30/47. Filling station fire for Mr. Kruger.
SL17671 house fire.jpg
12/11/47. New home that caught fire.
SL23237 Pranther fire.jpg
5/24/52. Fire at Frank Pranther home, 422 S Van Buren.
SL23381 Pranther fire.jpg
6/5/52. Attorney Larry Mason, shots taken at the Frank Pranther home where fire took place. 422 S Van Buren.
SL24158 Pierce fire.jpg
12/16/52. Fire at Ted Pierce home, 16th NE.
SL38225 house fire.jpg
5/23/63. Burning house
SL43179 Lyons Laundry fire.jpg
3/2/68. Interiors and exteriors of Lyons Laundry after fire.
