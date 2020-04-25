RSVP honors those who give back for National Volunteer Week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is recognizing its members and highlighting the work they do during National Volunteer Week, April 19-25.

The majority of RSVP volunteers serve in area elementary and middle schools. Reading Buddy and Reading Coach volunteers mentor and tutor students in reading, Pen Pals exchange letters with students, and Breakfast Buddies serve at school breakfast programs.

RSVP also provides volunteers for community programs such as readers for the Iowa Radio Reading Information Service for the Blind and Print Handicapped program at KCMR radio station in Mason City, blood drive volunteers with the American Red Cross, and mentors for the Jail & Prison Ministry Program though Catholic Charities.

While the majority of RSVP programs are on hold currently due to the coronavirus pandemic, a group of disaster volunteers continues to serve at the COVID-19 Call Center with Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management and a few volunteers are serving from home making masks for organizations in their communities.