Route set for Clear Lake's Santa Trolley Tour

The route for Santa Claus’ visit to Clear Lake has been set.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced earlier this month that Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will tour the city on Saturday, Dec. 19, via the Main Street Trolley.

The tour will begin at 1 p.m. at City Park and head north on North Shore Drive. They’ll make their way along the streets of Clear Lake to wave to all the boys and girls from a safe distance and spread some Christmas cheer.

The approximate times they’ll arrive to each neighborhood are still being ironed out, the chamber said.

The chamber’s announcement came less than a month after it was forced to cancel its in-person “Home for the Holidays” Christmas by the Lake weekend activities earlier this month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and update to the governor’s public health emergency proclamation.

For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeiowa.com.

