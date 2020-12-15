 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Route set for Clear Lake's Santa Trolley Tour
0 comments

Route set for Clear Lake's Santa Trolley Tour

{{featured_button_text}}
Tour route

A map of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce's Santa Trolley Tour on Saturday. The tour will begin at 1 p.m. at City Park and head north on North Shore Drive. 

The route for Santa Claus’ visit to Clear Lake has been set.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced earlier this month that Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will tour the city on Saturday, Dec. 19, via the Main Street Trolley.

The tour will begin at 1 p.m. at City Park and head north on North Shore Drive. They’ll make their way along the streets of Clear Lake to wave to all the boys and girls from a safe distance and spread some Christmas cheer.

The approximate times they’ll arrive to each neighborhood are still being ironed out, the chamber said.

Santa Tour 2

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will tour Clear Lake via the Main Street Trolley on Dec. 19 due to the cancellation of the Christmas by the Lake activities scheduled for this weekend.

The chamber’s announcement came less than a month after it was forced to cancel its in-person “Home for the Holidays” Christmas by the Lake weekend activities earlier this month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and update to the governor’s public health emergency proclamation.

For more information about the chamber’s upcoming events, visit the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeiowa.com.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Looks forward to working with McConnell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News