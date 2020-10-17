Rosalie Boozell: Still walking after all these years

"In Des Moines, we would follow her to the starting line, and after she took off, we would go to our special spots and cheer her on and encourage her to keep going strong."

McKee said the only thing that will change on Sunday is the location and the route. Everything else will be the same.

The family will hold the same signs they have in the past, break out the cow bells and stand along her route cheering and carrying on as if they were on Fleur Avenue in Des Moines.

"It should be a lot of fun for her and our family," McKee said. "I'm just so proud of my mother."

Good old 'Uncle Nick'

When Boozell was 11 years old, she had a problem with her hip that progressively got worse. Her doctor took X-rays but didn't see a problem, so he couldn't help her.

Boozell's father took her to Chicago to see her uncle Nick, a doctor there, and he was able to diagnose what was wrong with her – a separation of the ball of the hip joint from the thigh bone.

"I was a crippled child at the age of 11," Boozell said. "For nine months, I walked on this hip, in constant pain."