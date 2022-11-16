Rollover crash results in minor injuries

A single vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 18 resulted in minor injuries Tuesday evening.
According to a release from the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office, 80-year-old James Lund of Savage, Minn., was driving his 1998 GMC Savana van eastbound near mile marker 184 while pulling a boat. Around 6:45 p.m. Lund lost control of the van due to the icy road and entered the median where the vehicle overturned.
Lund was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. A passenger was uninjured and Lund was issued a citation for failure to wear a seatbelt.
The Mason City Fire Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.