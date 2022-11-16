 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Rollover crash results in minor injuries

  • 0
ambulance weblogo

A single vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 18 resulted in minor injuries Tuesday evening.

According to a release from the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office, 80-year-old James Lund of Savage, Minn., was driving his 1998 GMC Savana van eastbound near mile marker 184 while pulling a boat. Around 6:45 p.m. Lund lost control of the van due to the icy road and entered the median where the vehicle overturned.

Lund was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. A passenger was uninjured and Lund was issued a citation for failure to wear a seatbelt. 

The Mason City Fire Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City

Republicans expand dominance in Iowa

DES MOINES — Republicans holding an outsized portion of Iowa’s top elected positions is nothing new: Even before last week’s elections, Republicans pulled all the levers in the state lawmaking process and occupied most of Iowa’s statewide offices and seats in Congress.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Poland missile strike: What is NATO's Article 4?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News