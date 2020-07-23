Rockwell student receives $2,000 scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Conservation can lead to some serious cash.

A 2020 West Fork Community School District grad, Collin Witte, received a $2,000 scholarship through a program from the Conservation Districts of Iowa.

According to a press release, the Rockwell native was selected by the Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District and took second place in the CDI's annual "Iowa Scholarship Program."

The way it works is that the CDI partners up with the 100 conversation districts across the state to boost the higher ed ambitions of Iowa students, who are interested in agriculture and conservation, by offering them a scholarship.

Any of those students pursuing relevant programs then qualify to apply for the scholarship.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.