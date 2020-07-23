Rockwell student receives $2,000 scholarship

Conservation can lead to some serious cash.
A 2020 West Fork Community School District grad, Collin Witte, received a $2,000 scholarship through a program from the Conservation Districts of Iowa.
According to a press release, the Rockwell native was selected by the Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District and took second place in the CDI's annual "Iowa Scholarship Program."
The way it works is that the CDI partners up with the 100 conversation districts across the state to boost the higher ed ambitions of Iowa students, who are interested in agriculture and conservation, by offering them a scholarship.
Any of those students pursuing relevant programs then qualify to apply for the scholarship.
