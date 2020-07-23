You are the owner of this article.
Rockwell student receives $2,000 scholarship
Rockwell student receives $2,000 scholarship

Collin Witte - Math - West Fork

Parents: Roger and Brandie Witte

Activities: Collin has been active in FFA, National Honor Society, Student Government, Boy Scouts, 4-H, and St. Peter Lutheran Church. He has served in many leadership roles. Collin also has numerous awards at the local and state levels in FFA. In his spare time, Collin enjoys the outdoors and farming.

After graduation: Undecided community college, studying Agriculture

Conservation can lead to some serious cash. 

A 2020 West Fork Community School District grad, Collin Witte, received a $2,000 scholarship through a program from the Conservation Districts of Iowa. 

According to a press release, the Rockwell native was selected by the Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District and took second place in the CDI's annual "Iowa Scholarship Program."

The way it works is that the CDI partners up with the 100 conversation districts across the state to boost the higher ed ambitions of Iowa students, who are interested in agriculture and conservation, by offering them a scholarship. 

Any of those students pursuing relevant programs then qualify to apply for the scholarship.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

