Rockford fossil field trip comes to Clear Lake Middle School

The Clear Lake Class of 2027 has missed out on a lot.

A trip to the Big Island Rendezvous in Albert Lea, Minnesota, in fourth grade and running their own restaurant in fifth grade are a couple of things the students, now sixth graders, didn’t have the chance to do in elementary school.

Rose Borseth, a Clear Lake Middle School sixth grade science teacher, didn’t want them to miss another fun learning opportunity, so she got creative.

“They didn’t get to do any of those, and then, they come here and they can’t go on their Rockford fossil trip,” she said. “They are just upset kids, so I’m like, ‘I’ve got to figure something out.’”

Historically, sixth graders have taken a field trip in the fall to the Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve in Rockford to hunt for fossils they’ve learned about, but the trip wasn’t possible this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Borseth, who’s taught in the Clear Lake Community School District for eight years, said this would be the first time in years — decades even — that the students haven’t taken the field trip to Rockford.