Rockford fossil field trip comes to Clear Lake Middle School

The Clear Lake Class of 2027 has missed out on a lot.
A trip to the Big Island Rendezvous in Albert Lea, Minnesota, in fourth grade and running their own restaurant in fifth grade are a couple of things the students, now sixth graders, didn’t have the chance to do in elementary school.
Rose Borseth, a Clear Lake Middle School sixth grade science teacher, didn’t want them to miss another fun learning opportunity, so she got creative.
“They didn’t get to do any of those, and then, they come here and they can’t go on their Rockford fossil trip,” she said. “They are just upset kids, so I’m like, ‘I’ve got to figure something out.’”
Historically, sixth graders have taken a field trip in the fall to the Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve in Rockford to hunt for fossils they’ve learned about, but the trip wasn’t possible this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Borseth, who’s taught in the Clear Lake Community School District for eight years, said this would be the first time in years — decades even — that the students haven’t taken the field trip to Rockford.
She emailed the families of her former sixth graders requesting they donate the fossils they collected while they visited the preserve in recent years so she could host a fossil day at the school for this year’s students.
Within a week, Borseth accumulated hundreds of fossils that were then placed in colorful plastic eggs by her former homeroom students during their study hall.
“I think I made the best out of a situation … and I wouldn’t be able to do that if the seventh grade class didn’t help me,” she said. “This would’ve been a lot more work (without them).”
About 345 fossil-filled plastic eggs were dispersed outside the middle school Friday morning for nearly 100 students to find throughout the day.
Borseth had each student collect eight eggs hidden in the grass and trees, which was achieved in minutes by most.
After the eggs were collected, the sixth graders returned to the classroom where they opened them, photographed the fossils with their school devices and identified them in slideshows.
Support Local Journalism
“This was just an identification project,” Borseth said. “It was just a very simple project.”
Students identified the fossils as a colony coral, horn coral, brachiopod, bryozoan, crinoid, gastropod or pelecypod.
Borseth said the sixth graders are learning what life was like in Iowa in the past, how it’s changed and what’s caused those changes.
The fossils — all of which are fossils of sea creatures — are the students’ evidence of those changes, she said.
“(The students) probably won’t memorize the names of the fossils, but they’ll know that Iowa was under an ocean at one time,” Borseth said. “There are fossils that show it was under an ocean and that’s what they’re supposed to get out of it.”
The fossil hunt was one part of the day’s offerings for the sixth graders.
The students rotated through five rooms during the day, including a visit from Cerro Gordo County Conservation Education Manager Todd Von Ehwegen, a stop with a Lime Creek Nature Center intern, a paleontologist and fossil hunter video and a fossil-themed breakout EDU.
“I think the kids enjoy the day. They get out of class and they’re still learning and they’re having fun,” Borseth said. “They just needed a fun day.”
Borseth said if field trips are allowed in the spring, she wants to take her students to Rockford.
“They’re still hoping to go,” she said.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
