Robots coming to Lincoln Intermediate for robotics tournament

Robots will swarm the Lincoln Intermediate gymnasium Saturday morning as students compete to see who will reign in Tower Takeover.
Lincoln Intermediate will host about 11 different schools in a robotics competition tournament, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The hosting school has six teams participating out of the 28 teams competing, coached by teachers James Ruger and Linda Zillig. Each school is allowed 24 students broken into teams of three to five.
The name of the game is Tower Takeover, organized by Vex Robotics. Played on a 12-by-12-foot field, each robot needs to pick up 5.5-inch cubes and put them in towers ranging from 18.5 to 38 inches in height.
Each cube placed in a tower or a corner scores one point; for each color-matching cube in towers, another point is added.
Robots cannot be more than 18 inches in height, length or depth and must be made using parts from Vex.
To get into the tournament, teams had to qualify by scoring points, and all six teams from Lincoln Intermediate made it.
“It’s one of those things where they have to be successful and get their robot to move,” Ruger said. “If not, then we can’t set them up for failure, so they get help and drive with other teams so everybody participates.”
They have been building their robots since October, and students on each team have their own job to do in the competition, including robot design, building and driving.
“We figure out what we’re all good at, and when we’re building, that’s what we mainly work on,” Lincoln Intermediate fifth-grader Ashlyn Myers said.
Fifth-grader Rylee Rockwell said her team’s focus when building the robot was figuring out what each student was better at during engineering.
“You can do that while other team members work on what they’re good at,” Rockwell said.
Ruger said the competition teaches participants collaboration and teamwork in addition to engineering practices, like keeping a log and modifying the robots.
Additionally, each student switches jobs so they have the opportunity to be a part of each aspect in building the robot, Ruger said.
The biggest challenge facing the Lincoln Intermediate students was getting the claw to properly work, especially since they didn’t have any guidance on how to use it, they said.
“We were thinking of things and trying a bunch of things that didn’t work,” sixth-grader Michael Solberg-Maas said.
Ruger said he and Zillig have been running the robotics team at Lincoln for close to 10 years now.
“[The students] come, and we just pretty much help them when they need it; otherwise it’s all on them to have a completed robot,” he said.
Ruger said the school’s robotic team visited North Iowa Area Community College this year and found they could take a robotic class there for a year, and one of the students wants to go to school for robotics because of what they’ve done in Lincoln Intermediate.
“When I was in school, we barely had a computer in school, and for sixth graders to be able to do anything like this at this level,” he said.
In the competition level the intermediate students are in, they participate against middle schoole and high school students, with five high schools participating in this tournament.
Originally scheduled in January, the tournament was pushed back a couple weeks due to weather conditions, giving the students more time to work and finish their robots.
“My team wouldn’t have qualified if we didn’t have that much more time,” Rockwell said.
With the tournament coming up in just a couple days, Lincoln’s robotics students were approaching the day with mixed emotions: some confident, and some not so confident.
“I feel really nervous,” Myers said. “I think we’ll do okay, I guess.”
For now, they have a couple last-minute tweaks they need to make to their robots in preparation, such as fixing the wheels and the claws on their robots.
The robot competition is free and open to the public to watch, starting 10 a.m. Saturday in the Lincoln Intermediate gym.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.