Robots coming to Lincoln Intermediate for robotics tournament

Robots will swarm the Lincoln Intermediate gymnasium Saturday morning as students compete to see who will reign in Tower Takeover.

Lincoln Intermediate will host about 11 different schools in a robotics competition tournament, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The hosting school has six teams participating out of the 28 teams competing, coached by teachers James Ruger and Linda Zillig. Each school is allowed 24 students broken into teams of three to five.

The name of the game is Tower Takeover, organized by Vex Robotics. Played on a 12-by-12-foot field, each robot needs to pick up 5.5-inch cubes and put them in towers ranging from 18.5 to 38 inches in height.

Each cube placed in a tower or a corner scores one point; for each color-matching cube in towers, another point is added.

Robots cannot be more than 18 inches in height, length or depth and must be made using parts from Vex.

To get into the tournament, teams had to qualify by scoring points, and all six teams from Lincoln Intermediate made it.