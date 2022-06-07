River II Apartments approved for development in downtown Mason City

A new apartment option will be coming to Mason City.

A public hearing was held on Tuesday for the sale of property and to enter into a development agreement with Talon, LLC. After the hearing, the city council unanimously approved the agreement, which will allow the start of the second phase of the River apartments.

The South Dakota-based Talon group were the developers of the first River apartments. The development group broke ground for the first apartments during July of 2019 and held a ribbon cutting two years later in January of 2021. An over 120-unit complex, the River apartments became almost completely occupied after its completion.

The new development will create 93 new units just west of the current River apartments along the Willow Creek and north of Jitters Coffee Bar. The purchase price of the lot, which runs south of Second Street southwest and east of South Washington Avenue, had a price tag of $50,000.

It was mentioned at the April 19 meeting the need for largescale housing units is critical in Mason City. With the high demand, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said he believes the city will begin talking about a third phase of River apartments immediately upon the completion of phase two.

Some of the land was also designated by the city as park space, but never actually converted into such, according to Burnett. The city's park board recommended to the city council to go ahead with the sale of the property to Talon, according to Burnett.

In addition, part of the lot is also designated as a flood plain, which created some issues in planning for development on the lot, according to Burnett.

Burnett said Talon plans on moving "quickly" to break ground on the development, aiming to begin construction around a month and a half after the mitigation of the lot is complete.

Similar to the first development agreement, the city will offer Talon a 100% tax abatement over a 10-year period, which in 2021 was valued at $2.45 million.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

