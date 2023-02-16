The River City Sunrise Rotary Club of Mason City and the Cerro Gordo County Medical Society & Alliance are hosting their annual wine tasting fundraiser held on Saturday, March 4, from 7-9 p.m., at the Historic Park Inn Hotel.

This year’s beneficiary is Friends of the Family, an agency that focuses on ending homelessness, according to a press release

“The Friends of the Family is an incredible organization doing much needed work here in Cerro Gordo County and elsewhere in North Iowa,” Rotarian co-chair Dennis Renner said in a statement. “There is an actual homelessness problem in the area, and Friends of the Family works in multiple ways to address it."

Tickets are $50 each. To purchase, contact Alyse Hesley at 641-860-0951 or Alyse.Hesley@Thrivent.com.

To sponsor the wine tasting evening, contact Dennis Renner, 641-425-4238, email rb@netconx.net. The $250 sponsorship level comes with two tickets; $500 sponsorship level comes with four tickets; $750 sponsorship level comes with six tickets; and the $1,000 sponsorship level comes with eight tickets.