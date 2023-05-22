With close to $1 million dollars in sculpture sales, Mason City is cementing its place in the art world.

River City Sculptures on Parade is a 1.7-mile walking tour through the heart of Mason City’s cultural crescent. Including the permanent collection, there are 81 sculptures to admire.

This year is Mary Markwalter’s president of the River City Sculptures on Parade board, following Robin Anderson’s founding of the program and 10-year stint as president. Markwalter has few concerns.

“We have a really good board. Joe Bohls and the street crew make sure everything goes smoothly for installation and this year’s collection is so good,” Markwalter said.

Thousands of folks take the walking tour each season.

“Families love the sculptures,” said Bruce McKee, board member. “They all get to vote on their favorite and the city purchases the 'People’s Choice' (award) for permanent display. Kids love knowing they picked the art we see all around town.”

“We’re featuring mainly Midwestern artists. There are some from out in Colorado or farther, but the focus is on the Midwest,” said Jim Zach, board member. “The sculptures are available for sale or lease for private owners or businesses. We lease them from the artists for a year, and they go up for sale after. We’ve sold $975,000 in sculptures so far in the program.”

River City Sculptures on Parade is a nonprofit organization run by volunteers in partnership with SculptureOne Partner Network. The board is located at the Mason City Public Library, 225 Second St. S.E.

For more information go to https://www.sculpturesonparade.com/ or Facebook at RiverCitySculpturesOnParade.

Tours are self-guided with the published brochure or can be scheduled with a guide by calling (641) 423-5724.