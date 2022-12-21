River City Sculptures on Parade announces 2022 People's Choice competition winner

A depiction of the White Rabbit from "Alice in Wonderland" checking his watch is the winner of the annual River City Sculptures on Parade "People's Choice" competition for 2022.

The sculpture, "No Time to Say Hello, Goodbye," was created by Minneapolis artist Kimber Fiebiger. This piece is priced at $15,000, according to a press release.

According to an agreement with the artist, the sculpture program, the City Council, and the city of Mason City will purchase the sculpture for permanent display on the sculpture walk. Plans call for the artwork to be placed on a new limestone pedestal in the Mason City Public Library yard. The Library Foundation made a donation to the program to purchase the pedestal.

The artist will be awarded a plaque in May at the annual artist reception. Until that time, the sculpture will remain on display in front of City Center on the corner of State Street and Federal Avenue. The majority of the votes came from local residents and Iowa visitors, but also included ballots cast by people from several states across the country.

“The People’s Choice voting is often very close … sometimes coming down to a ballot or two. This year, people seemed to rally around the whimsical subject matter. We’re thrilled to add another piece by Kimber Fiebiger to our permanent collection,” Sculptures on Parade chairperson Robin Anderson said in a statement.

Sculptures not purchased will be taken down in April and returned to the artists or sent to other public art programs. A new exhibit will open in early May, incorporating new permanent sculptures into the display and adding new pieces on loan from the artists.

This year’s 80-piece exhibit follows a 1.7-mile walk, designed to lead participants on a looping route. For more information about the program, contact River City Sculptures on Parade at (641) 423-5724.