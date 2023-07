The River City Chorus of Mason City will join the Cedar Valley's Proud Image Chorus under the direction of David Boyd to sing the National Anthem at the North Iowa Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in Rockwell, according to a press release.

The event, sponsored by the Rockwell Lions Club, will be held Aug. 3-5 at the Lions' Chamber Acres facility which is located 10 miles south of Mason City alongside U.S. Highway 65.

There will be plenty of food trucks, vendors and activities for everyone to enjoy.