Richie DeLuna, Mason City's "King of Guitar," finally joining Iowa rock royalty

"I remember being really nervous because he’s one of my idols. Knowing how particular he is. But I remember being really excited as well," Rish reflected.

Rish, who still plays in the band Flyer, did a lot with Ritchie in a number of different projects over the years, including the last sessions that Richie ever did before he died.

But there's another, simpler, memory about Richie that looms largest in Rish's mind.

"We used to travel together and we would get in his Blazer and go gravel roading and listen to our recordings. Sometimes we would stop at these little hole-in-the-wall bars in these small towns and talk about what we were going to do next," he said.

Nothing complicated. Just two friends talking music.

Another local musician who's made it to the Iowa Rock Hall and played with Richie, John Behm, is similar in his exuberance for Richie and what he did.

"Ritchie helped steer me into some great music and for that I owe a debt of gratitude," Behm said.

Finally in