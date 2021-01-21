Ribbon-cutting for new Mason City housing complex, The River, heralds 'perfect little puzzle piece'

After the event wrapped, Boote said that his team looked at three other lots in town before deciding on the lot south of the mall.

"We certainly looked at the retail corridor and some more rural areas but the rural areas just didn't have enough vibrancy," Boote said.

According to him, going from nothing to a finished product in a matter of 18 months is what his team does. Particularly when it has help from a municipality.

"We love rural America. We love rural Iowa. I prefer doing work in Iowa to any other state in the region," Boote said. "We can move fast but it goes back to good government. It's not going to work without good community leadership."

As of Thursday, "The River" complex has about 69% occupancy, according to Boote and Ben Lauer, the Iowa director for Real Property Management Express, which is working with the development.

According to Lauer, what helped the complex fill up as quickly as it did was the demand for new housing in the Mason City area.

"There is a shortage," he said. "I think that the leasing and occupancy has kind of reflected that."

The occupants already calling "The River" home have a number of amenities available to them.