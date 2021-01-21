Ribbon-cutting for new Mason City housing complex, The River, heralds 'perfect little puzzle piece'

On July 17, 2019, Mason City officials held a groundbreaking for a downtown housing complex by Talon Development out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota that, when finished, would feature 133 units along the south loop of Highway 65.
On Jan. 21, 2021, a little more than a year-and-a-half later, what once was a vacant lot just south of Southbridge Mall had numerous signs of life. In the finished housing complex's main lobby, a postal service worker was dutifully checking mail slots and depositing items where needed. While they opened and closed doors, another resident wandered in with grocery bags replete with pretzel chips. On the second floor, a resident walked her dog down a newly-finished hallway back to her unit.
Amid all the hustle and bustle of the complex, officials from Talon, Mason City and the Chamber of Commerce met to herald the latest addition to downtown.
At the start, NSB Bank's Drew Gappa called the complex the "perfect little puzzle piece" for the city's long-running "River City Renaissance" before passing the microphone to Talon CEO Steve Boote.
"It just feels like a few days ago that we broke ground," Boote said. "From the day we got to town to today, it's just been a wonderful experience."
The way Boote saw it, the project, which the city council approved a development agreement for in April 2019, had zero obstacles from start to finish. He called all the entities involved, all along the way, "wonderful," to work with.
Boote did share that the lot Talon eventually settled on for "The River" complex wasn't the first choice, but it was the final one.
"Sometimes things happen that way and when they do they happen for the good and the better and that's exactly what happened here," he said.
After the event wrapped, Boote said that his team looked at three other lots in town before deciding on the lot south of the mall.
"We certainly looked at the retail corridor and some more rural areas but the rural areas just didn't have enough vibrancy," Boote said.
According to him, going from nothing to a finished product in a matter of 18 months is what his team does. Particularly when it has help from a municipality.
"We love rural America. We love rural Iowa. I prefer doing work in Iowa to any other state in the region," Boote said. "We can move fast but it goes back to good government. It's not going to work without good community leadership."
As of Thursday, "The River" complex has about 69% occupancy, according to Boote and Ben Lauer, the Iowa director for Real Property Management Express, which is working with the development.
According to Lauer, what helped the complex fill up as quickly as it did was the demand for new housing in the Mason City area.
"There is a shortage," he said. "I think that the leasing and occupancy has kind of reflected that."
The occupants already calling "The River" home have a number of amenities available to them.
On the ground floor of the main building, there's a weight room with treadmills and a lifting machine. The third floor features a conference room with enough space to accommodate at least eight people. In between there is a bike storage room for any cyclists to store their equipment.
In time, the function for some of those rooms could shift but, for now, everything is still new.
