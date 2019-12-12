Gov. Kim Reynolds pledged “full support” Wednesday with a U.S. Department of Justice investigation at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center and plans to provide the resources, tools and leadership necessary to improve an institution that provides health care to people with severe intellectual disabilities.
“I want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to protect the health and safety of the residents,” Reynolds told reporters.
She said the facility’s superintendent has been placed on administrative leave, and DHS Director Kelly Garcia is bringing in an outside expert review panel to assess all of the patients, look at processes and make whatever adjustments are needed to improve the situation at the southwest Iowa facility.
“It is not acceptable, it is not adequate, and we are making changes,” Reynolds said. “I am optimistic about the opportunity to provide not only the residents at Glenwood, but I am looking forward to doing that throughout the department.”
