Reynolds: Voters validate COVID-19 response

“For the next three weeks at least, I am asking Iowans to make every effort to help us stop the spread of COVID-19,” the Republican governor said. “It is critical right now that we work together to protect those who are most vulnerable to serious illness and continue to do everything we can to preserve our health care resources.”

Reynolds said that next week she will launch a second public relations campaign involving newspapers, radio and TV to encourage Iowans to “double-down” on pandemic precautions to ensure that businesses and schools stay open and hospitals don’t get overrun with COVID-19 patients. Hospitalizations because of the virus having doubled in the past month, hitting a record 839 on Thursday.

“I need every Iowan doing their part to be part of the solution, so I’m going to do my part to ensure that Iowa gets the message,” said Reynolds, who launched a “mask up” public awareness campaign in July.

“People are just experiencing pandemic fatigue. They are wearing down and wearing out and they want to get their lives back to normal,” she said, “and so I am going to double down and I am asking them to double down.”