Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed executive order No. 5 requiring all new contracts for the purchase of state vehicles with diesel engines to have written support from the manufacturer to use at least B20 biodiesel (a blend of 20 percent biodiesel and 80 percent petroleum-based diesel).
“Biodiesel is a growing and vital industry in Iowa, and I will always work tirelessly for the continued expansion of the biofuels market,” Reynolds said. “Ethanol and biodiesel remain essential to the health of the agricultural economy, sustainable environmental commitments and employ thousands of Iowans.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Iowa Department of Transportation’s vehicle fleet uses B20 most of the year in virtually everything with a diesel engine — including snow plows, motor graders and more, according to the governor’s office.
Iowa’s biodiesel industry supports the equivalent of 4,700 full-time jobs and accounts for $568 million of Iowa’s gross domestic product. Iowa’s 11 biodiesel plants produced 365 million gallons in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.